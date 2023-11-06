Joe Lycett trolls Suella Braverman again after she calls homelessness a ‘lifestyle’

The king of trolling politicians, Joe Lycett, has returned with his take on Suella Braverman’s latest comments.

It follows the Home Secretary posting on X on Saturday (4 November) about tackling homelessness in the UK.

In a series of posts Braverman, by now well known for causing controversy, said: “We cannot allow our streets to be taken over by rows of tents occupied by people, many of them from abroad, living on the streets as a lifestyle choice.”

“I always thought lifestyle choices were things such as cargo pants, fishing and decorating your bathroom with a bowl of potpourri” – Joe Lycett

She went on to spout that if nothing is done there would be an “explosion of crime, drug taking, and squalor.”

Unless we step in now to stop this, British cities will go the way of places in the US like San Francisco and Los Angeles, where weak policies have led to an explosion of crime, drug taking, and squalor. 2/4 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) November 4, 2023

Enter Joe Lycett, who posted on Instagram on Sunday (5 November) his response.

“My old friend Suella Braverman has described rough sleeping as a ‘lifestyle choice’,” the comic began. “I always thought lifestyle choices were things such as cargo pants, fishing and decorating your bathroom with a bowl of potpourri,” he continued.

Referencing an image of potpourri which the caption accompanied Lycett also said: “Let’s see if this image I found on google described as ‘Wooden Botanical Fragrant Potpourri Bowl With Lemon’ can raise £50,000 for homelessness charity @crisis_uk.”

Crisis is a UK charity helping people who are experiencing homelessness. The charity has condemned Braverman’s comments. It’s also pushing for her proposals expected to be included in the King’s Speech on Tuesday to be dropped.

These proposals, aimed at cracking down on homelessness, include criminalising those using tents.

Lycett’s intervention is certainly not his first of this nature. The 2023 Attitude Award winner tackled Braverman’s views on gay asylum seekers last month. Before that, in March, he penned a letter to Liz Truss plotting her “route back to power.”

And last September he had then-Prime Minister, Liz Truss, in his sights as he trolled her over her leadership win. That followed him saying he was “actually very right wing,” while discussing Truss on TV.