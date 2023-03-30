Joe Lycett pens ‘babe’ Liz Truss an open letter in newspaper ad

Joe Lycett has written an open letter to his old pal Liz Truss – and its appeared as an advert in her local paper, the Eastern Daily Press.

The comic of course made headlines last year after voicing his his support for the then-Prime Minister’s tumultuous economic policies in hilarious style on live TV.

The star famously shouted “absolutely smashed it babe!” while appearing as a guest alongside Truss on BBC politics show Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg last year.

Now, Lycett is returning to his playful ways with a direct message to the politician via a newspaper ad.

“We will provide you at least 3 glasses of Echo Falls Pinot Grigio” – Joe Lycett

The letter in full reads: “Babe!!!!! I hope you’re not too surprised to see me popping my head out from between the sheets. (Of your local regional newspaper tehe!)

“It’s me, rightwing comedian and passionate Liz Truss supporter Joe Lycett. You’ll remember me from when we met last year on the TV show of our mutual friend Laura Kuenssberg. (I’m sure it was the most significant event of your 2022 – just a joke!!!

Paid to have an open letter to Liz printed in her local constituency paper lol #lycettwantsliz pic.twitter.com/21bNL7pInS — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) March 30, 2023

“Now I know that you haven’t had the easiest months, and I just want to reassure you of my 100% support. I’ll be honest Liz – I miss you. Not just in Downing Street but from my life. In the brief time we worked together, I felt like we struck up the kind of connection and rapport you get with all the great double acts like Ant and Dec or Holly and Phil. (You’d be Phil.)

“So I’ve spent the last months plotting your route back to power and I think I’ve found the ideal first step. I’ve got a new live TV show starting 31st March at 10pm on Channel 4. (Thanks to your successor accidentally forgetting to abolish it.) And I would love for you to join us. We’d give you a platform, allow you to speak your mind and provide at least three glasses of Echo Pinot Grigio.”



Lycett signed off: “To thrash out the debts, drop me a line at stillveryrightwing@rumpusmedia.co.uk.”

Truss was leader of the Conservative Party (and the country) from 5 September 2022 to 24 October 2022.

She has worked as an MP for South West Norfolk since 6 May 2010.

Asked in an interview Attitude last year for his thoughts on Truss receiving the prime minister’s pension of £115,000 a year for life, the funnyman, who is bisexual, replied: “As long as she donates it to the Tory party, I have no qualms.”