Hungary Pride organiser faces up to one year in prison, marking a concerning moment in EU history

Géza Buzás-Hábel, a teacher and long-time organiser of Pécs Pride, could face up to one year in prison for organising a Pride march in Hungary, marking a troubling moment in European history.

Buzás-Hábel was summoned for police questioning on 28 October after Hungary introduced a series of restrictive measures in early 2025 that ban or criminalise Pride events.

Under the new rules, organisers can face up to one year in prison, and attendees risk fines of up to 500 euros. Police have also announced that they will use facial-recognition technology to identify participants, a move widely criticised as an intimidation tactic.

“We also face constant struggles to keep our organisation operating” – Géza Buzás-Hábel on Hungary pride ban

Speaking to the European Roma Rights Centre, Buzás-Hábel spoke about the rollback in legislation: “Hungary creates a hostile environment for civil society. We also face constant struggles to keep our organisation operating, and sometimes we even work for free.”

On Hungary’s new “child protection” law, which bans Pride marches, he added: “It is ridiculous and nonsense; to use child protection as an excuse is disgusting. People should pull their heads out of the sand and start focusing on what truly affects their children’s future in Hungary.”

The rollback of assembly rights, introduced on 17 April 2025, sparked a wave of solidarity across the country. In Budapest, an estimated 200,000 people joined the Pride march in protest – one of the largest demonstrations in the capital’s recent history.

The European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA) has condemned the investigation

Months later, thousands more marched again in Pécs, the fifth Pride march to take place outside of the capital, exercising a freedom that EU law explicitly protects.

The European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA) has condemned the investigation into Buzás-Hábel, arguing that Hungary’s measures violate European human-rights standards and EU law.

Pécs Pride is the only major LGBTQ+ event outside Budapest, making Buzás-Hábel a vital figure within Hungary’s Pride movement.

If convicted, Buzás-Hábe, would lose his right to teach

With the investigation now underway, advocacy groups are calling on the European Commission to launch or strengthen human rights proceedings and to seek urgent intervention from the Court of Justice of the European Union.

If convicted, Buzás-Hábel would not only face imprisonment but would also lose his right to teach, an outcome that many see as politically motivated and deeply unjust.