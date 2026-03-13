Content creator Ali Darwich hosts LGBTQ+ friendly Ramadan dinner in Berlin

A gay Muslim content creator in Berlin has hosted an inclusive Ramadan meal bringing together people of different faiths, sexualities and backgrounds.

Ali Darwich, a 33-year-old German with Palestinian and Lebanese roots, invited around 15 friends to join him for Iftar, the evening meal that breaks the daily fast during Ramadan.

Darwich often speaks online about the experiences of LGBTQ+ Muslims and the challenges some face balancing faith, family and sexuality.

The dinner brought together Muslims and Christians, LGBTQ+ and heterosexual people

Addressing guests at the meal, Darwich said: “Tonight we want to send a message that no matter where a person comes from, no matter who that person loves, no matter how queer that person is, they cannot be too queer … because they are exactly as they should be.”

The dinner brought together Muslims and Christians, LGBTQ+ and heterosexual people, and guests whose families come from Germany as well as countries including Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Turkey, Chechnya, Syria, Iran and Peru.

Darwich has previously spoken about the isolation some queer Muslims experience during Ramadan if they are rejected by their families.

Reflecting on his own experience of coming out, he said relatives stopped inviting him to family events after he told them he was gay.

“From one day to the next, I was no longer invited” – Ali Darwich said relatives stopped inviting him to family events after he came out

“From one day to the next, I was no longer invited. Not only to Ramadan, but also to family celebrations, and that was a very difficult time for me,” he told The Associated Press.

This year’s Iftar took place at the home of Darwich’s friend Randa Weiser, a German-Palestinian influencer.

Weiser prepared dishes including freekeh soup, yellow rice with almonds and raisins, grilled chicken drumsticks and a range of desserts. She said she received “some hate” online after announcing the event, but added that many followers supported the message that “you can be Muslim and gay or lesbian”.