Tributes paid to ‘bright, extraordinary talent’ Euphoria star Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud from HBO’s Euphoria, has died aged 25 at his home in California, it has been confirmed.

The star, who played Fezco O’Neill in the popular show, had lost his father earlier this month. The cause of death is not yet known.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family said in a statement.

“Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“Rest easy brother”

Tributes are being paid to the late actor.

The Euphoria team wrote on Twitter: [Angus] was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Cloud’s Euphoria co-star, Alexa Demie shared a broken heart emoji in her Instagram story.

Javon Walton, who played Fez’s younger brother Ashtray, shared an image of the pair on Instagram with the caption: “rest easy brother❤️🕊️”

Angus Cloud’s family has asked for “privacy at this time, as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Fashion designer Donatella Versace wrote on Instagram: “A bright, extraordinary talent has been taken from the world way too soon.

She also wrote: “My heart goes out to those close to him and everyone who, like me, admired him.”

The Samaritans are available 24 hours a day if you need someone to talk to. Visit their website or call 116 123 from the UK.