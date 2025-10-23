Esther Ghey says phones contributed to late daughter Brianna’s self-harm during House of Commons campaign

Esther Ghey, mother of the late Brianna Ghey, hosted a reception at the House of Commons on Tuesday in support of her Phone Free Education campaign, highlighting the dangers mobile phones can have on mental health.

Ghey was tragically murdered in 2023 by two teenagers in an attack the court found was partly motivated by hostility to her transgender identity. She was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a park in Warrington, near Manchester.

In September, Esther issued an open letter to the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, calling for a nationwide move toward phone-free schools, saying that social media played a role in the bullying and discrimination that contributed to the loss of her daughter.

“One of the hardest things was learning about what Brianna was accessing online” – Esther Ghey on the importance of online safety

The event brought together MPs, educators, experts, and campaigners to discuss ways to create safer and more focused learning environments for young people by reducing mobile phone use in schools.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the Attitude Award winner said: “She was completely addicted to her phone, and it was such a distraction. When she was going into the classroom, she was looking at her phone under the table or she was going to the toilet to film TikTok videos.”

She added: “It was just that constant pressure of social media and wanting to get those likes. One of the hardest things was learning about what Brianna was accessing online that was encouraging her to self-harm and develop an eating disorder.”

Sponsored by Charlotte Nichols MP, the reception featured contributions from Emma Mills, Ghey’s former headteacher, and her students, Brianna’s peers at Birchwood Community High School.

“The harm that our children are being exposed to” – Simon Bailey CBE on dangerous online material

Alongside the familiar attendees, experts Dr Emily Sehmer, Simon Bailey CBE, and Dan Price, Cheshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, joined the mother in a display of solidarity.

Simon Bailey told the breakfast show: “The harm that our children are being exposed to, both at home and in schools, is quite frankly unimaginable.”

The campaigner recalled what she had heard from teachers regarding online horror stories from pupils: “Hardcore porn, or they’ve been dealing drugs in school.”

She added: “For those parents who are choosing not to give their children smartphones because they want to protect them, they then go into school and have peers who have access to everything.”

“It was inspiring to see so many people coming together to support this important cause.” – Ghey on the turn out at her campaign

Esther expressed her gratitude to all who supported the initiative, including the Brianna Ghey Legacy Project team, Hide & Seek Media, BBC Breakfast, and bereaved families advocating for online safety.

“The room was alive with conversation and connection,” Esther said in an Instagram post. “It was inspiring to see so many people coming together to support this important cause.”

The Phone Free Education campaign continues to grow as part of Brianna Ghey’s legacy, Esther concluded: “I’m looking forward to continuing these important conversations.”