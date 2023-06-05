Elliot Page recalls disturbing encounter with A-list actor in upcoming memoir

Ahead of the release of his memoir, Pageboy, Elliot Page has opened up about some of the book’s contents.

One of those is a disturbing encounter with an A-list actor in 2014. Page recounts in the book being told: “I’m going to f—k you to make you realize you aren’t gay.”

Page, 36, came out as gay in 2014 before announcing he is trans in 2020.

Speaking to People, Page opened up about the chapter titled ‘Famous A–hole at Party’.

The incident involving an A-list actor is said to have taken place at a birthday party in Los Angeles in 2014. Page described the actor as an “acquaintance,” and said they told him: “You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men.”

The actor is also said to have told Page: “I’m going to f**k you to make you realize you aren’t gay.”

Page has said the two saw each other days later in the gym. Here, the same actor said: “I don’t have a problem with gay people I swear.” Page replied: “I think you might.”

The Umbrella Academy star also told People that he’s had “some version of that happen many times throughout my life. A lot of queer and trans people deal with it incessantly.”

He said he included the story to highlight “the s–t we deal with and what gets sent to us constantly, particularly in environments that are predominantly cis and heterosexual.”

“This was right after I’d come out as gay”

Page has also disclosed a relationship he had with the actress Kate Mara, who Page said had read Pageboy.

“This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak,” said Page.

Elsewhere in the book, Elliot Page also discusses a relationship with a closeted female costar who he is not naming.

Pageboy is released on 6 June.