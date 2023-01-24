Drag Race’s Trixie Mattel pokes fun at Republican George Santos during Twitter feud

RuPaul’s Drag Race and UNHhhh legend, Trixie Mattel, has tickled us once again as she poked fun at the US Republican congressman, George Santos.

The embattled official, 34, has been the centre of ridicule recently after numerous lies of his have unraveled. But what has grabbed the internet’s attention the most is the revelation that Santos once performed as a drag queen.

While this may seem far-fetched, Santos, who is gay, and had previously described the idea of him performing in drag as “categorically false,” has confirmed this.

He told ABC 7 on Sunday (22 January): “I was young and I had fun at a festival — sue me for having a life,” when talking about his life as ‘Kitara Ravache’ in Brazil.

Republican Congressman George Santos / ‘Kitara Ravache’ (Image: Wiki Commons)

Speaking to Reuters, one person described Santos as a “poor” drag queen.

After the revelations about Santos’ drag past emerged, it was, unsurprisingly, seized upon by American late-night TV hosts and comedians.

Saturday Night Live‘s Bowen Yang delivered a typically hilarious portrayal of Santos. He was also impersonated by the comedian Jon Lovitz on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Afterward, Santos himself took to Twitter to slam the “terrible” performances.

“I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far,” he wrote on Monday (23 January)

Continuing, he said: “Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up.”

I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far. Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up. — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 23, 2023

Enter Trixie Mattel, who replied: “maybe the source material was weak.”

In an attempt to outwit the noted comedian, Santos retorted: “Clearly you know all about weak acting skills.” This accompanied a gif of Trixie’s performance as RuPaul in Snatch Game.

Clearly you know all about weak acting skills @trixiemattel ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SzoAQhOr0F — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 24, 2023

Following this, Trixie deflected: “I am not an actor! I was young and I had fun at a festival!”

Santos later responded: “It’s all good! I won my race against the fan favorite too,” seemingly referencing Trixie’s win in All Stars 3 over Shangela.

It’s all good! I won my race against the fan favorite too. 💪🏼🇺🇸 — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 24, 2023

While Trixie may not have responded to this last comment plenty of others did, most enjoying the exchange.

Additionally, some applauded Trixie. Someone wrote: “you deserve the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor for that read”

Someone else wrote to Santos: “Girl not u being a super fan knowing the lore”

Drag Race‘s Trinity the Tuck added: “People are laughing AT you!” with clapping hands emoji punctuating each word.

George Santos has positioned himself as a staunch conservative since arriving at the US Capitol.

He has supported Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay, Don’t Say Trans’ bill, which bans the discussion of LGBTQ topics in schools. It is now being replicated across the US.