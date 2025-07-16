All Stars queen Bosco suspended from X after impersonating official Drag Race account

Bosco, a finalist on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 10, has been suspended from Twitter (X) after impersonating the official Drag Race account… it’s like a round of Snatch Game!

She changed her personal account’s display name and profile picture to mimic the show’s official Twitter while keeping her original handle, @hereisbosco.

During this time, Bosco, who came out publicly as transgender in 2022, posted tweets including a joke claiming that “for the first time in Drag Race herstory, we have given RuPaul a gun.”

she got suspended for posting this i’m crying https://t.co/cArK4shLv3 pic.twitter.com/NnRchtbZul — aj 🧷 (@ajjordanphoto) July 15, 2025

Bosco also tweeted about fellow contestant Denali’s elimination, and in a separate post encouraged fans to comment if they were “Team Bosco,” engaging viewers.

Twitter’s AI assistant Grok stated that Bosco’s account was suspended for violating rules on impersonation because she posted as the official account to promote herself and troll others.

Bosco herself has just laughed about it on her social media, reposting “free Bosco” posts.

The star first appeared on Drag Race in 2022 as a contestant on season 14.

Bosco’s axe from X has occurred as All Stars 10 approaches its finale, where Bosco remains as a contender for the crown.

Joining Bosco are Ginger Minj, Jorgeous, Lydia B. Kollins and a final queen from a classic RuPaul wildcard twist.