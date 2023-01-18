Dame Kelly Holmes says she’s been ‘ignorant’ about trans athletes in the past

Dame Kelly Holmes says she’s been “ignorant” about trans people taking part in sport in the past.

The Olympian, who came out publicly as a lesbian last summer, recently posted on the matter on her Instagram Story, which Attitude has been unable to view.

Holmes affirmed in the post that saying all trans people can’t compete in sport isn’t fair.

As reported by Metro, the Loose Women panellist said: “As an [sic] former international athlete, a gay women and now openly a member of the LGBTQIA community, I want to firstly say I totally support my trans siblings.

“I have been ignorant in the past about the fight of the trans community and I now want to see fair and conclusive outcome for those whose gender differs from that assigned at birth, in all walks of life, including sport.”

Holmes also said a nuanced approach is necessary for trans athletes in sport to keep things fair. She also reminded people that “the vast majority of sport is played on a local playing field where taking part and inclusion, as well as physical and mental health benefits are perhaps more important than winning.”

This came in response to an article published by the Daily Mail on Monday (16 January) which quoted Holmes as saying in 2019: “Have a trans category if need be but even better a trans games. Otherwise I’m starting to worry about the backlash and abuse that the trans community will get from spectators.”

The article reported the UK government was discussing a “crackdown” on trans athletes taking part in sports.