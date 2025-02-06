Cynthia Nixon delivers speech about ‘proud trans’ son; says she is ‘sickened’ by recent trans repeals

Cynthia Nixon has spoken at a rally organised in New York City to protest against a local hospital which has reportedly begun cancelling gender affirming treament appointments for transgender children.

Nixon, whose son is trans, appeared at the rally in St. Vartan Park, near the New York University Langone Health hospital, which was held after the New York Times reported on the hospital cancelling appointments following Donald Trump‘s recent threats to withhold federal funding from hospitals providing gender-affirming care to trans minors.

The hospital allegedly cancelled the appointments of two 12 year olds who were due to begin puberty blockers.

The actress said she was “sicked” to hear the news of cancelled appointments. Addressing the crowd, Nixon said: “Most importantly, I am here today as the mother of a proud trans man.”

She continued to say: “I am here today as the aunt of a proud trans man… My best friend’s kid is trans and my kid’s best friend is trans.

Cynthia Nixon speaks at the rally outside NYU Langone to oppose its denial of pediatric gender-transition treatment to minors. Nixon discusses the trans people in her life: her child, her sister’s child, her child’s best friend and her best friend’s child. pic.twitter.com/9gRbuKAuIG — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) February 4, 2025

“My wife and I, our lives are filled with the most amazing, beautiful, brave trans people – young and old, but especially young.”

Nixon’s son came out as trans in 2018 and she confirmed he had undergone top surgery. “His doctors were fantastic… His surgeon was the best we could’ve imagined,” the Sex and The City star mentioned.

“And the idea that this city is filled with young people who thought they had a place to go where they can receive the highest care – and that place has now been shut to them, sickens me. Sickens me to my core.”

“The last two weeks have been an assault”

Nixon also referred to the various other attacks on trans rights which have occurred since Trump returned to office. “The last two weeks have been an assault, a barrage, so many horrific things coming at us from every direction,” she said.

“Nothing has made me feel so good as coming around the corner today and seeing you all standing here fighting for trans rights.”

The And Just Like That actress, who herself identifies as queer, took to Instagram to further lament the hospital’s decision.

She shared a video of her speech, addressing the caption to NYU Langone by telling it to simply “be better than this”.

“Last night I spoke at a rally attended by hundreds of people – organized in less than 36 hours – to demand that NYU Langone and other private hospitals stop being preemptively subservient to Trump’s illegal and inhumane executive order denying trans youth critical care,” she wrote.

“New York is better than this, NYU SHOULD be better than this.”