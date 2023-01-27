Alan Cumming returned OBE over ‘toxicity’ of the British Empire

The actor, Alan Cumming, has returned his Order of the British Empire (OBE) over the history of the Empire.

Posting on Instagram on Friday (27 January) – his 58th birthday – the actor, who is hosting the US version of The Traitors explained his reasons.

Cumming started by recounting being given the OBE in the late Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday honours in 2009.

“I was incredibly grateful to receive it,” he said adding, “for it was awarded not just for my job as an actor but ‘for activism for equal rights for the gay and lesbian community, USA’.”

This was at a time when the Defence of Marriage Act (DOMA) in the US meant gay couples could not marry. ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ also existed, preventing LGBTQ people from joining the military.

DOMA was only repealed in December 2022 when President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law.

But Cumming said conversations around the Queen’s death last year “especially the way the British Empire profited at the expense (and death) of indigenous peoples across the world really opened my eyes.”

The good the award had brought, he wrote, “is now less potent than the misgivings I have being associated with the toxicity of empire.”

“Happy birthday to me!”

He closed: “So I returned my award, explained my reasons and reiterated my great gratitude for being given it in the first place. I’m now back to being plain old Alan Cumming again.

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose wrote: “Such respect for you sir! HBD you unicorn,” in the comments. Many others wished Cumming a Happy Birthday and applauded his decision.

Back in 2009, Cumming said he was “honoured” for his activism to be recognised.

“The fight for equality for the LGBT community in the US is something I am very passionate about, and I see this honour as encouragement to go on fighting for what I believe is right and for what I take for granted as a UK citizen,” Cumming said in 2009.

He also thanked the Queen for highlighting the situation for LGBTQ rights in America at the time.

Cumming is not the first recipient of an OBE to hand it back years later. In 2017, Welsh actor Michael Sheen gave back his OBE in order to call for the title of Prince of Wales to be scrapped.