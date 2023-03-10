Adele Roberts to run the London Marathon for the Attitude Magazine Foundation

The BBC Radio 1 DJ, Adele Roberts, is aiming to set a new world record in this year’s London Marathon while raising money for the Attitude Magazine Foundation.

Roberts, who is also an ambassador for Nissan, is aiming to set a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon with an ileostomy (female)

It follows Roberts’ experience with bowel cancer, which saw her have surgery to remove a tumour. As a result, she was given a stoma while her bowel healed alongside chemotherapy.

Fortunately, Roberts revealed last summer she was cancer free.

Adele Roberts is hoping to set a new world record (Image: Nissan UK)

The Attitude Award winner has said: “I am very excited to be taking on this challenge with ‘Audrey’ (the name Adele gives to her stoma).

“It was an honour to be a part of Rainbow Row with Nissan at last year’s marathon, creating an inclusive safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

“This year I’m looking forward to running through Nissan’s Cheer Zone in Rainbow Row as a proud member of the community.”

The 2023 event will be Roberts’ third London Marathon. The Nissan Diversity, Equity and Inclusion ambassador will be joined at the starting line by fellow Nissan ambassador and paralympic athlete Richard Whitehead MBE.

“Adele rocks!”

Roberts will be raising money for the Attitude Magazine Foundation, a cause set up in 2018 to help benefit the LGBTQ community.

The Foundation has raised over £250,000 for good causes including university scholarships, HIV, and other LGBTQ charities and ventures.

Darren Styles OBE, the publisher of Attitude Magazine, commented: “We have been proud to champion Adele and everything she stands for and have her as a much-loved member of the Attitude family for a number of years.

“But it’s an honour and a privilege to stand with her, and alongside Nissan, as part of her Run Proud initiative to benefit the Attitude Magazine Foundation for LGBTQ causes. We’ll be with Adele (and Audrey) every step of the way and encourage our readers and followers to join us in supporting her however they can. Adele rocks!”

Adele Roberts DJ’ing “Rainbow Row” at the TCS London Marathon 2022 with Nissan (Image: London Marathon)

Andrew Humberstone, the Managing Director at Nissan GB also commented: “We are proud to support our fantastic DEI ambassador Adele as she takes on this inspiring challenge. Adele has worked with us supporting the LGBTQ+ community at our running events and through the Possibilities Project and continues to be a great example showing us what’s possible living with a disability.”

Go Adele!