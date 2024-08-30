Adele Roberts to host inclusive running event at London’s Olympic Park

Broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts is teaming up with Paralympic gold medallist Richard Whitehead MBE to host an inclusive running event in London.

The ‘Run to the Future’ event will be held on Sunday 15 September and aims to celebrate diversity and encourage participation from people of all backgrounds and abilities.

Offering both 2k and 5k routes, the run welcomes participants to walk, run, roll or push their way around the iconic venue that hosted the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“Everyone should be comfortable to participate in or attend any sporting event, so we’re aiming to create an inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community and our allies, family and friends,” Adele said in a statement, adding: “I can’t wait to take part and see everyone there.”

The ‘Run to the Future’ event will be held on 15 September (Image: Provided)

The event organisers are committed to making the run as accessible as possible. Trained support runners, provided by the Richard Whitehead Foundation, will be available to assist individuals with disabilities throughout the course. These volunteers can be requested during the sign-up process.

“Disabled people sometimes don’t feel confident enough to enter sporting events,” double gold-winning British athlete Richard Whitehead said. “As a Paralympic athlete and distance runner, I feel it’s something we should change.”

Exclusive ‘Run to the Future’ discount for Attitude readers

‘Run to the Future’ is open to everyone, regardless of ability. The 5k run starts at 10:30 am, followed by the 2k event at 12:00 pm.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Richard Whitehead Foundation, which aims to remove barriers to participation and provide disabled people access to the life-changing power of sport.

Entry costs £15 and includes chip-timed results, an event medal, and post-race goodies. Attitude readers can get an exclusive discount, taking the entry cost down to just £5. Simply add the code nissan10 at checkout.

For more information and to register for the event, visit runtothefuture.co.uk.