Attitude is hiring a writer to work across print and online

Attitude is the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ media brand (across print, digital, online, social, video, and live events) and the best-selling gay magazine in the UK and Europe.

We are recruiting a full-time Writer to support the Editor-in-Chief, Content Editor, and the wider team in the day-to-day running of Attitude magazine, its website, and our social and video channels, and help develop a strategy for growth.

Interested? You will be working across digital/online, print and supporting our three tentpole annual events: The Attitude Awards (October), The Attitude Pride Awards (June) and the Attitude 101 (February). As such, you should be dynamic and adaptable, unflappable in a high pressure environment, while remaining calm through our regular deadlines.

You will also be required to work some weekends as required at Pride events, festivals and/or for commercial campaigns.

Based out of our office in Surrey (RH7 6PB), you should have at least two years’ experience working as a writer at another media or publishing brand. You will also have an understanding of the LGBTQ+ community, awareness of current news and affairs, as well as a keen interest in the latest music, film, TV and culture/arts trends.

You should have experience using WordPress and Google Analytics 4, be familiar with social media (especially Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Threads) and understand the nuance of sourcing and writing a breaking news story with attention grabbing SEO-friendly headlines.

Knowledge of Apple News, HTML/CSS, Outlook 365, Slack, and Teams is important and experience capturing on-camera content welcome. Familiarity with Flipboard, Buffer, Medium, Later, Trello, Substack and Reddit would be a bonus.

Salary according to experience, with an uplift following completion of a six month probationary period. Benefits include a company pension scheme and 25 days annual leave (plus bank holidays).

HOW TO APPLY: Applicants should send their CV to jobs@streampublishing.net by 11 July 2024.