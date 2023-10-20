The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director EMEA at VF Corporation on the importance of inclusive work environments

Laetitia Tierny, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Director EMEA at VF Corporation, spoke to myGwork about how her life experiences have shaped her unique perspective on the importance of creating inclusive work environments. She also discusses her role at VF Corporation and how it serves as a trailblazer for change, advocating for inclusivity and driving positive social impact.

Laetitia Tierny (Image: Provided)

Laetitia’s upbringing in multiple regions of Switzerland and her experiences studying abroad in Germany, the UK, and Spain significantly shaped her outlook on diversity and inclusion. She recalled the significant cultural differences between Basel and Fribourg, despite being in the same country, highlighting the importance of understanding and embracing differences. This transformative experience sparked her passion for inclusivity and laid the foundation for her future endeavors in creating positive change.



While at the London School of Economics, Laetitia enrolled in a cross-cultural management course, which proved to be a turning point in her career ambition. Immersed in the subject matter, she discovered her genuine interest in working to bridge cultural gaps and promote understanding. This newfound passion prepared her for an eventual role in inclusion and diversity, where she could apply her knowledge to effect real change in organisations.

A pivotal moment in Laetitia’s career emerged when one of the organisations she worked for recognised the importance of inclusion and diversity as a driving force behind the company’s transformation. With the organisation undergoing significant changes, fostering a culture of inclusivity became crucial.

Laetitia’s role in IDEA involves analysing the environment at VF Corporation and utilising quantitative and qualitative data to understand the organisation’s needs better. She collaborates closely with company leadership, promotes education and awareness, and ensures that equity and inclusivity become integral aspects of the organizational culture and its processes.

“What we really want to do with our initiative is strengthen our inclusive culture and build a stronger connection with our associates and our consumers,” said Laetitia. “We also want to have a positive social impact as a company, and inclusion and diversity is definitely contributing to that.”



Recognising the importance of communication too, Laetitia emphasises the need for intentional and effective messaging. She aims to promote allyship and advocacy for underrepresented groups in the workplace by raising awareness and encouraging understanding. Through targeted communication efforts, she hopes to challenge eventual existing biases and support the LGBTQ+ community, thereby fostering a more inclusive and welcoming environment.

Laetitia’s commitment to advocating for the LGBTQ+ community extends beyond her professional responsibilities. She acknowledged the unintentional exclusion that can occur when organisations fail to implement policies that consider the needs of less represented groups. Through her work and personal dedication, she hopes to gradually move the needle on inclusivity and create positive change despite the frustratingly slow pace of progress.

“Sometimes you can unintentionally exclude people,” explained Laetitia. “Just through not having policies that take into account an underrepresented community, such as the LGBTQ+ community, you are excluding them; you are telling them that they are not welcome. It might not be intentional, but it’s still happening.”

At VF there’s a daily effort to foster an inclusive and diverse environment, recognising the importance of less represented groups and the value of a diverse workforce. The Pride Employee Resource Group is pivotal in driving diversity and inclusion objectives within VF Corporation. The group supports diverse and inclusive environments by providing a platform for associates to connect, share experiences, and contribute to the inclusion and diversity agenda. They contribute significantly to the ongoing journey toward fostering inclusivity through their efforts in raising awareness, providing education, and advocating for change. VF’s involvement in the Milano and Nottingham Pride Parade last June, represents a tangible expression of their corporate values and dedication to building an inclusive corporate culture.

Looking ahead, Laetitia envisions a future where workplaces embrace authenticity and provide equal opportunities for all individuals to thrive. Beyond sexual orientation and gender identity, she emphasizes the importance of considering intersectionality. With the belief that respect and intentional efforts are integral to creating inclusive spaces, Laetitia remains dedicated to fostering inclusivity for all.



“People are beginning to understand that the LGBTQ+ community needs allyship,” she said. “You have to make the effort to include, and it’s not easy. You have to learn. Hopefully, with all the awareness created, the learning, the education, more and more people will understand.”

Laetitia’s career trajectory is a testament to the power of passion and determination in effecting positive change. Through collaboration, education, and communication, she is seeking to create workplaces where everyone feels valued and respected for their authentic selves. As she continues her journey, Laetitia’s dedication to fostering inclusive cultures will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on organisations and individuals alike.

