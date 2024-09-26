nhow Milano Hotel review: A visual masterpiece full of luxury comforts and modern magic

Along with Paris, New York and London, Milan is one of the four pillars of the fashion world. The Italian city is where the big fashion houses such as Armani, Versace and Prada not only show their collections on the runways, but also have their entire headquarters there.

Set in the heart of the trendy Tortona design district, the nhow Hotel Milano is luxurious whilst being innovative and modern. Rather than European, it feels like a concept hotel that would be right at home in LA or Tokyo, curated cleverly with art pieces and lighting that changes the aesthetic of its spaces like a chameleon when the sun goes down. If, like me, you like creating content to be the envy of social media, this is definitely the place to make some people jealous, as the whole space is visually exceptional.

Before I had even got to the hotel, I knew I was in for something special for my stay. My taxi whisked me through an underground passage to the hotel entrance, which was flanked with a futuristic light installation along the walls that reminded me of something from Tron: Legacy or The Dark Knight film series. The lobby of the hotel is a fairground of fun, filled with artwork, vintage arcade games and retro popcorn machines. Transparent pink walls, modern chandeliers and even a Route 66 gas pump manage to form an eclectic yet cohesive mix that meant that every time I was in the lobby, my interest was pulled to something new.



The hotel is a maximalist space with a really cool uniqueness to it. The bar, with its candy-coloured neon accents is also housed in the space, so the whole area has a buzz about it. You can chill out there and relax or enjoy some drinks later on, depending on your mood. Their restaurant is focused on haute Milan cuisine, but obviously their chefs put a twist on their dishes, giving you a bit of experimental flare to your meals.

The rooftop area (Image: Provided) Colourful furniture in the lobby (Image: Provided) A luminous bar area (Image: Provided) The chic bathroom in one hotel room (Image: Provided) The bedrooms are the picture of sophistication (Image: Provided) Statement chandeliers are an eye-catching detail (Image: Provided)

Up on the roof, the hotel’s strong aesthetic continues with their new rooftop space Vertigo that opened last year. Designed by Park Associati, it has a myriad of fun water features, including orange circular pools, and a glass bottomed infinity pool. As well as the gloriously fun pools, there is also a lounge, cocktail area and a solarium. The space comes alive at night, with luminous pillars of light. It’s once again another opportunity to grab some perfect holiday content.

The strong colour game continues in the rooms and suites. Mixing fabrics and prints, every room has a distinct colour, such as 70s limes, fuchsias and oranges that even find their way into smaller touches such as the flowers on the table and in the artwork. Each room has an eclectic mix of modern and retro furniture, frosted glass and sheer coloured curtains that really cocoon you in your room, full of subtle glowing light. The rooms are indicative of the whole hotel, where every detail has been carefully curated. But they’ve also managed to design a calming space to relax in, which is just what I want from a hotel room. It also fits the hotel’s ethos of being a cosmopolitan home from home.

It’s hard to get the balance of vibrant modern with being cozy and a place of welcome rest, but the nHow Milano Hotel manages this seamlessly. You can be tucked up in their super comfy beds in your beautiful, cosy room, admire some art in their regular exhibition space, or enjoy a party and have some fun on their rooftop or lobby and bar area. It’s picture-perfect, right down to the finest details.

