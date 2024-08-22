London Shangri-La on embracing LGBTQ+ guests – including throuples

Kurt Macher, the general manager of Shangri-La The Shard, London has spoken with travel editor and 2024 Attitude 101 travel category lead John O’Ceallaigh about how his career in hospitality gave him access to the world and why it is so important for his staff to respect each other and their LGBTQ+ guests.

The Shangri-La The Shard, London is located in London’s tallest building (Image: Pexels by Andrea De Santis)

John: Are there ways in which your identity drew you to the travel industry?

Kurt: Growing up in a small Austrian village in the 80s, where being gay was less accepted, I saw a career in hospitality as my ticket to explore the world, meet people from all walks of life, and find my tribe.

I started as an apprentice in a small local hotel, and from there, my career has taken me across the globe—from Switzerland and France to Canada, Dubai, Nevis, Chicago, Houston, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, Chengdu, and finally, London.

Kurt Macher, the General Manager of Shangri-La The Shard, London (Image: Provided)

Unfortunately, in my early career, straight people had an advantage, and I had to work doubly as hard to be recognised.

The opportunity to contribute to making this industry more inclusive for those starting out in the same position, from diverse backgrounds and identities, holds great significance to me, for me it starts with everyone in our hotel respecting each other.

How does your identity positively contribute to the way you approach your work?

As an openly gay General Manager, I strongly believe that for a hotel to serve a diverse range of guests, it needs to begin with the attitudes and diversity of its team.

“We have staff from over 40 countries and a wide range of gender identities and orientations.”

I am a big advocate for championing diversity in our hotel, and we have staff from over 40 countries and a wide range of gender identities and orientations.

We work with the LGBTQ+ hospitality recruitment platform myGwork, and I’m committed to hiring people from all walks of life; I think this makes a real difference to the guest experience compared to other five-star hotels.

All colleagues are also thoroughly trained in diversity and inclusion upon starting their career with our hotel.

We operate a more inclusive set of grooming standards and ethos than other London five-star hotels.

We also ensure all our colleagues can access support with personal and mental health issues, as well as issues relating to the LGBTQ+ community through our work with the charity Hospitality Action.

For several years, we were the only hotel to march in London Pride and for the 50th anniversary of Pride in London parade, where I attended with more than 40 members of our team.

Can you provide some general insight into the things the hotel does for LGBTQ+ travellers?

Our aim is never to assume pronouns, titles, or room setups. As one of London’s celebration hotspots, we are seeing an increasing number of LGBTQ+ couples choosing to celebrate special occasions with us.

Whether it’s decadent proposals through our celebration partner The Proposers or LGBTQ+ weddings, of which we’ve hosted several in the past year, it’s an honour to be selected as a venue for these special moments.

“When we welcomed our first LGBTQ+ throuple family at Shangri-La The Shard, London, our expert guest relations team provided a service tailored to three.”

When we welcomed our first LGBTQ+ throuple family at Shangri-La The Shard, London, our expert guest relations team provided a service tailored to three, with additional amenities in the minibar, slippers, dressing gowns, pillows, and towels.

As a team, we are proud to hold the ethos of inclusivity close to our hearts, and great importance is placed on welcoming our guests with genuine and heartfelt hospitality.

Have you gained particular professional strengths because of your identity?

I’d say that I have grown more compassionate towards others as a result of overcoming my own challenges in being accepted for who I am.

I am driven to assist others in embracing their authentic selves. Professionally, this has instilled a commitment in me to be open with my team.

Kurt Macher, the general manager of Shangri-La The Shard, London (Image: Provided)

I make conscious efforts to be down-to-earth, approachable, and to personally know each team member by name, also being known to everyone as Kurt.

In contrast to the customary practice in other hotels where the general manager is addressed by their title and surname, fostering a culture of familiarity and approachability is integral to my leadership philosophy.

When you grow up where you haven’t been respected or are humiliated because of your sexual orientation, you only become stronger. As a leader, I don’t want this to happen to any of the rest of my team.

In my attitude of openness, I hope I can influence my team to be more kind and respectful to others from the LGBTQ+ community and other diverse groups, leading by example.

How we educate our guests by running special promotions and communicating our support for the LGBTQ+ community is also important, I think, so that they might come away from their stay with us reflecting on this.

