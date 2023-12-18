Introducing you to the wellness side to Ibiza 

What do you think of when you hear Ibiza? Partying, nightlife, and clubs. What if I told you there was a whole other side to Ibiza? One so rich in culture, that has a uniquely peaceful and uplifting energy, and that is the perfect escape to relax and rejuvenate.

I have everything you need from finding a special accommodation for your stay that is both charming and comfortable as well as activities that are fun and distinctive to the heritage and culture of Santa Eularia, Ibiza.

Can Curreu Hotel Rural and Spa – cancurreu.com

Hotel Rural Can Curreu. Sant Carles de Peralta. Ibiza, Spain (Images: Provided)

I stayed two nights in the beautiful Can Curreu Hotel Rural and Spa and we’re still dreaming about it. Nestled in the heart of Ibiza, just a stone’s throw from San Carlos village, Can Curreu stands as a prestigious rural hotel, perched atop a hill with captivating scenes of the valley and sea. Anywhere you looked on the property, you had the most amazing views. Also, it is only 5 minutes away from Ibiza’s finest beaches – (Aguas Blancas, Cala Boix, Cala Leña, and Es Figueral to name a few).

The hotel features 18 rooms across various categories, including 2 double rooms, 3 suites, and 13 superior suites, accommodating 2 to 4 guests. Each room feels like its own villa and is both spacious and modern with its design and amenities. What I loved most is how each room possesses a unique character shaped by factors like orientation and natural topography reflecting a commitment to preserving the environment and traditional architecture. I had the most stunning view of greenery, I found myself each morning just lying on the patio and taking in the beauty.

Amenities

Amenities abound at Can Curreu, including an exquisite gourmet restaurant, a welcoming bar, a refreshing pool with an expansive sun terrace, and sprawling garden areas. I had no idea eggs could be cooked in so many ways, a definite must for breakfast. For ultimate relaxation, the hotel introduces a new, opulent spa equipped with a gym, sauna, hammam, heated pools, a curated menu of massages and treatments, and serene relaxation terraces. I was able to adapt the massage to my preferences, helping me feel the most relaxed, and the spa area has both indoor/outdoor spaces to enjoy. My favourite thing about the hotel was the lighting at night. It is filled with lamps and lanterns all over the property which makes for the most magical night walks.

Furthermore, Can Curreu extends the opportunity to host exclusive events and bespoke weddings in its restaurant, ensuring personalised and unforgettable experiences tailored to your desires.

For more information, visit cancurreu.com

Cas Gasi Boutique Hotel & Restaurant – casgasi.com

Cas Gasi Boutique Hotel & Restaurant @Sayana Cairo (Images: Provided)

I also had the pleasure of staying a night at Cas Gasi, the luxurious boutique hotel and organic farm nestled on four hectares in the heart of Ibiza’s countryside. You truly feel like you have escaped into a countryside haven. Situated just 12km from the island’s main attractions, this 18-room hotel offers a tranquil retreat away from Ibiza Town’s hustle and bustle. Something that is felt is the commitment to environmental consciousness by its owners, champions of organic farming, and mindful travel.

Dating back to 1880, the beautiful country house takes its name from the family who owned it for generations. The current owners, a husband and wife duo, converted it into a welcoming sanctuary for travellers seeking privacy and peace on the island. The staff are passionate about celebrating the island’s artistic spirit and the transformative impact the space has. Cas Gasi’s 18 exclusive rooms embody sophisticated bohemian chic for those seeking a personalised, natural, and quiet retreat with breathtaking views over half of the island.

Amenities

The kitchen thrives on seasonal produce from on-site gardens with revolutionary agricultural techniques, offering a taste of the Mediterranean landscape. The food is so earthy and fresh with the most stunning views. The organic homemade jam and risotto were fan favourites. Also, the wellness centre, featuring pools, a sauna, a whirlpool, a gym, and a yoga deck, provides a serene space for relaxation. I spent my last evening with truly tasty cocktails, feet in the pool, and enjoyed the most beautiful sunset. One of those amazing life moments.

For more information, visit casgasi.com

Activities

Of course, I have to share some of my favourite activities of the trip.

Old rural farmhouse, ca n’Andreu des Trull

Old rural farmhouse, ca n’Andreu des Trull (Images: Provided)

Traditional farmhouses are a big part of Ibiza’s history. Built in 1730, Ca n’Andreu des Trull, is an ancient farmhouse. In the 1990s, it transformed into a public space, exhibiting Ibiza’s rural life through a museum featuring farm tools, original furniture, and daily necessities, representing the island’s subsistence society over centuries. You’ll be surprised to notice how the walkways, ceilings, and chairs are smaller than what is considered normal today as a result of evolution.

For more information, visit santaeulariadesriu.com

Hippy Market, Las Dalias

Las Dalias Hippy Market. Sant Carles de Peralta. Santa Eularia Municipality. Ibiza Island. Balearic Islands. Spain (Images: Provided)

My favourite place I visited was the Hippy Market. Find the best bohemian clothing, unique home décor, and the infamous Ibiza salt as well as many other goods. Las Dalias is a vibrant oasis of color, tranquility, music, and dreams in Sant Carles. Born on Valentine’s Day in 1985 with just five stalls, it has since grown to over 300. I spoke to the Juan Mari, the owner of Las Dalias, who shared the importance he places on sourcing vendors that sell unique, organic, and high-quality products as well as celebrating the spirit of music and culture. Also, the market is designed well with hot temperatures in mind for the summer to keep you cool and shaded.

For more information, visit lasdalias.es

Ball Pagès Dance Display

Ball Pagès Dance Display

For entertainment like you’ve never experienced, enjoy Ibiza’s typical folk dance. The rhythmic beats of drum, flute, and castanets signal the beginning of ball pagès, a traditional Ibizan dance where a couple performs energetic and choreographed movements. I enjoyed a special performance which showcased performers from all generations. I even got involved and gave it a go, the dancers were so welcoming and excited for me to try it. One detail is the shoes that the dancers have to wear are very special. They are made from a material in aloe vera that has to be hand-woven, the process takes over a year to make. A truly special tradition that continues to spread joy.

For more information, visit ibiza.travel

Car ride in a Mini Moke

Mini Moke Iglesia De Sant Carles Church (Image: Provided)

Mini Moke Ibiza is the sole Balearic Islands rental for the iconic Mini Moke—a small, doorless, fully convertible car from the 60s to 90s. Ideal for stylish exploration in Ibiza’s warm summers. It truly was such a fun mode of transportation, we explored the local town, historical churches, and relaxing beaches. My guide moved from Barcelona to North Ibiza and hasn’t looked back. He says the island lifestyle is like no other and I have to agree.

For more information, visit minimokeibiza.com

Food

Pou des Lleó

I would highly recommend this place, it has the most stunning outdoor dining and you can find very traditional Ibizan cuisine!

For more information, visit poudeslleo.com

Finca Ecológica Can Musón

Also, both a lunch spot and farm, Finca Ecológica Can Musón served my favourite food of the trip. All fresh and organic ingredients, from super fresh smoothies to the most tasty chicken salad. A summer cuisine dream. Also, you can explore the farm and feed the animals.

For more information, visit ibizacanmuson.com

Finca Ecológica Can Musón (Images: Provided)

I truly was surprised in the best way with how much Ibiza I had to offer. I left feeling so zen and refreshed. It was nice to get away, experience such rich culture with activities you don’t get to do every day, and relax in the most luxurious and charming hotels.

For more information, visit visitsantaeularia.com