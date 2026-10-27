Catania LGBQT+ travel guide: The best things to do, eat and see in this Italian gem

Although not as high-profile as other Sicilian cities like Palermo and Syracuse, Catania is a lesser-known gem, with all the ingredients for an exciting break.

Nestled at the foot of Mount Etna and looking out over the Ionian Sea, the city has it all: from volcanic natural landscapes and historic sights to explore to mouthwatering cuisine to sample. All this makes it the perfect stop for a weekend getaway, or as the starting point for a Sicilian adventure that will live long in your memories.

What to do in Catania

For a candid insight into Sicilian life, start with a visit to the historic fish market in Piazza Alonzo di Benedetto. From here, it’s a short walk to Basilica Cattedrale di Sant’Agata, in Piazza del Duomo. This beautiful example of Sicilian Baroque architecture has a rich history, having been rebuilt several times due to damage inflicted by Mount Etna’s eruptions.

Mount Etna from Catania (Image: Getty Images, Aleksandar Georgiev)

As you cross the piazza, don’t miss the Elephant Fountain. This famous lava stone elephant is known as “u Liotru” and is the emblem of the city. A stone’s throw away is Chiesa della Badia di Sant’Agata – climb the spiral stairs to its dome for spectacular 360-degree views over Catania.

For nature lovers, a trip to Mount Etna is essential. Although unaccompanied walks are not permitted, many licensed tours are available for hiking this active volcano all the way to its crater.

To take in some culture, attend an opera performance at the historic neo-Baroque Teatro Massimo Bellini, named after composer Vincenzo Bellini, who was born locally. The opera house is renowned among musicians for having some of the best acoustics in the world.

When the golden hour arrives, take a stroll down via Crociferi, one of the city’s oldest streets and known as the “living room of Catania”. UNESCO-listed, it is home to some breathtakingly beautiful 18th-century Sicilian Baroque churches.

Fish market in Catania (Image: Getty Images, Massimo Borchi, Atlantide Phototravel)

Where and what to eat in Catania

Sicily, like much of Italy, has a deep connection to its land and produce, which is reflected in its food. Start the day with a granita and a brioche – a traditional breakfast that dates back to the 10th and 11th centuries, when the city was under Arab Muslim rule. The granitas of the Middle Ages were made by compressing snow that had been gathered at the top of Mount Etna and stored in mountain caves.

Local dishes not to be missed include pasta alla Norma, a simple pasta dish that combines tomato passata, sweet ricotta cheese and fried aubergine. Packed with flavour, it’s the embodiment of Italian comfort food and takes its name from the opera Norma, composed by Bellini.

A fruit stand in Catania (Image: Pexels, Efrem Efre)

Stop at the fish market for truly vibrant flavours like cuoppo (a paper cone of fried calamari), freshly shucked oysters, fried arancini (deep-fried stuffed rice balls), or roasted artichokes. If you prefer to sit down, you can stop at one of the many restaurants surrounding the market, where tuna and swordfish are among the tasty fresh fish on offer.

Nights out in Catania

Although the city does not have a “gay neighbourhood” per se, Catania is considered one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly cities in Sicily. Venues like Le Capannine Beach Club and Afrobar Catania are renowned for their inclusivity and often host LGBTQ+ nights and parties, especially during the summer months.

Events in Catania

The city tried to organise its first Pride event back in 1994, but it was not until June 2000 that Catania hosted its first Pride, and it is now held every year in the city. Unlike other Prides in Rome and Milan, Catania’s Pride has remained grounded in grassroots activism, political advocacy and intersectionality.

A couple in Catania (Image: Getty Image, Aleksandar Georgiev)

The largest festival in Catania is the Festa di Sant’Agata, usually held at the beginning of February. The festival is famous for its religious procession honouring the city’s patron saint and its Candelora (enormous, heavily gilded, candle-shaped structures).

Catania Summer Fest is the city’s main cultural event. Taking place from July to September, it features open-air concerts and theatre performances held in historic venues.

Insider tip

If you love slow travel, then do not miss a trip on Ferrovia Circumetnea, a narrow-gauge antique railway built in the 19th century. Starting in Catania and finishing in Riposto, the 114km route will take you around Mount Etna, travelling through orchards, vineyards, pistachio nut and lava fields. This trip offers truly spectacular views of the volcano and the landscape shaped by its eruptions.

A street in Catania (Image: Pexels, Constanze Marie)

When to go

Like many southern Italian destinations, the best months to visit are April to June or September to October, with the milder weather making it perfect for sightseeing and sunbathing. But with its mild winters and lively events calendar, Catania is also a year-round destination.

Getting to Catania

Attitude flew with British Airways from London Gatwick to Catania. Flights operate to Catania year-round. Book the best prices at ba.com/Gatwick.