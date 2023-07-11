13 expressive and intimate pics of queer men in Asia’s queerest city, Bangkok

Elska Magazine, a publication dedicated to sharing the bodies and voices of queer communities around the world, puts the spotlight on Bangkok for its latest issue.

The issue examines ordinary men from Asia’s queerest city and also the gay community.

Natthasit B (Image: Elska) Lindo B (Image: Elska) Hamza S (Image: Elska) Daofah (Image: Elska) Tawan Z (Image: Elska) Om T (Image: Elska)

Elska’s previous San Francisco edition also documented queer subjects with intimate photography and personal storytelling.

“This is now our 43rd adventure, but from the beginning, we knew we’d eventually have to come to Bangkok,” says Elska editor and chief photographer Liam Campbell.

“The Thai name for this city (Krung Thep), which can actually be translated as ‘city of angels.’”

This issue introduces thirteen local queer people who pose and share their stories with the magazine.

Each individual is photographed on the streets in their own unique style as well as in their own home with a more stripped-down style.

Furthermore, in this Elska edition, alongside the ‘Elska Ekstra Bangkok’ zine, readers can get to intimately know these queer participants.

Also alongside penned personal stories, the lives of Bangkok locals are diverse: from drag to Buddhism to being a sex worker to finding safety in Thailand.

For more information, visit elskamagazine.com.

