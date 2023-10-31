Taiwan Pride 2023: A shining beacon of hope for Asia’s LGBTQ+ community

Taiwan Pride 2023 has just concluded, with almost 180,000 estimated to have attended Asia’s biggest Pride event on Saturday 29 October in the country’s capital of Taipei.

As a nation with a population of just over 23 million, these are impressive figures indeed. But they also include those who had travelled from neighbouring countries to “spend just one day being ourselves,” as one attendee told us. Taiwan is the first and only Asian nation to introduce same-sex marriage into law, doing so in 2019.

Taiwan Trans March

The event was preceded by the Taiwan Trans March the night before. It saw thousands take to the streets of Taipei’s busy Ximending shopping district ahead of the main Pride event. The nighttime event culminated in speeches and performances on a main stage in the heart of the city’s queer scene, the Ximen Red House area.

Taiwan Trans March 2023 (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude) Taiwan Trans March 2023 (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude) Taiwan Trans March 2023 (Image: Dale Fox/Attitude)

On the day of Pride itself, the streets around the city’s iconic Taipei 101 Tower quickly filled up. We saw members from across the community of all ages enjoy the parade – locals and global visitors alike. What’s more, we witnessed zero incidents of the (usually alcohol-fuelled) misbehaviour that’s unfortunately common at many Western Pride events. Instead, everyone seemed to be there just to be free and celebrate one another.

Taiwan Pride 2023 (Image: Elaine Chu) Taiwan Pride 2023 (Image: Elaine Chu) Taiwan Pride 2023 (Image: Elaine Chu) Taiwan Pride 2023 (Image: Elaine Chu) Taiwan Pride 2023 (Image: Elaine Chu) Taiwan Pride 2023 (Image: Elaine Chu)

Taiwan’s ruling party “has always stood alongside everyone,” vice president says

Of particular relevance was the attendance of Taiwan’s vice president, William Lai, the most senior government figure to have ever officially attended a Taiwan Pride event and a candidate in the country’s upcoming presidential elections.

Political messages played a strong role in Taiwan Pride 2023 (Image: Elaine Chu)

Lai, a member of the country’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) told media ahead of the parade that his party “has always stood alongside everyone.” He added that the DPP’s introduction of same-sex marriage in 2019 was its “starting point for diversity.”

The party culminated in another mainstage event in Ximending, with several unofficial parties also held at clubs throughout the city. By that point, we were all partied out. But witnessing all the love and beauty from everyone we met throughout the day was enough to send us to bed with a smile on our face. Until next year, Taiwan Pride.