Spider-Man subway gay kiss video goes viral and it’s beyond adorable

If you thought you were sick of superheroes, think again.

A new (if unofficial) video of Spider-Man kissing another man on the subway has gone viral on social media.

The footage features a commuter dressed as the iconic character doing the classic upside-down pose.

Then, in a moment inspired by Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst in the 2002 movie, another man approaches him for an upended kiss.

“In another universe…”

LA-based artist Henry Jimenez Kerbox (@henryjimenz) shared pictures and footage to Instagram, along with the caption: “In another universe Spider-Man is 🏳️‍🌈 SHOT BY @notoriouz.b.”



“At first I thought he didnt know him and just randomly kissed a stranger [sic],” commented one social media user.

“The man in the back smiling fixed my depression,” said another.

“Now this is a good canon event,” said a third. (We wish.)

And while there were a surprising number of negative comments on the video, we’re choosing to gloss over those…



Marvel confirmed the first-ever gay Spider-Man, Web-Weaver, last year.

In their description of the character, Marvel said: “Web-Weaver, a not-so-mild mannered fashion designer at Van Dyne gets spider-powers and shows us a very different kind of Spider-Slayer in a story by Steve Foxe and Kei Zama.”



The description continued: “See him strut the runway in front of his fellow Spiders in a variant cover by Kris Anka, the amazing artist behind Web-Weaver’s fabulous design!”