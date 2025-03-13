 Skip to main content

13 March 2025

Intertwined: 16 images of queer intimacy from Berlin-based photographer Spyros Rennt

"This book is my testament to those fleeting, transformative moments of closeness" says Rennt of his new (NSFW) book

By Jamie Tabberer

(Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined)

Intertwined, the fourth photo book from Berlin-based Greek photographer Spyros Rennt, is to launch with an exhibition in Berlin on 27 March.

two men in bed kissing
(Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined)
two pairs of people kissing on a dancefloor
(Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined)
a person smoking a cigarette, and right, sitting on a bed
(Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined)
the book opened on a stone floor with two pictures showing
(Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined)
two pics from the book: a person sat naked on a chair, and two topless people in a club
(Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined)
more pics from the book - a topless person by a tree, and a person in a yellow dress against a wall
(Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined)

The event, taking place from 6-9pm at BUERO WOLFF | JORDAN (Reichenbergerstr. 121, Kreuzberg), will feature new and previously unseen work from the artist, and will be on display until 30 March.

someone pushing someone's head down on a bed

With Intertwined, Rennt shifts his focus from queer nightlife to more intimate moments of connection, presenting a series of insights that explore closeness, desire, and community.

“I wanted to focus on the quiet power of intimacy”

“My work has always celebrated queer visibility, but with Intertwined, I wanted to focus on the quiet power of intimacy,” Rennt has said in a statement.

a man kneeling over backwards
(Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined)

“In these challenging times, the connections we share with friends, lovers, and our communities have never felt more vital.

“This book is my testament to those fleeting, transformative moments of closeness.”

two men kissing
(Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined)

The 128-page book is self-designed by Rennt and will feature a foreword by Michele Fossi.

a naked person kneeling by a waterfall
(Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined)
a topless person in underwear sitting on a sofa
(Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined)
two topless people seemingly dancing
(Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined)

Intertwined follows the success of Rennt’s Another Excess (2018), Lust Surrender (2020), and Corporeal (2023).

His work has been exhibited in group shows across Europe and the US and featured in a wide range of publications, including BUTT Magazine, Interview, i-D, Dazed, Sleek, Indie, and LAMPOON.

two people kissing
(Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined)

Rennt has also collaborated with global brands such as Courrèges, Diesel, and Rimowa.

For more information about Intertwined, click here.

the book cover