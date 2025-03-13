Intertwined: 16 images of queer intimacy from Berlin-based photographer Spyros Rennt

Intertwined, the fourth photo book from Berlin-based Greek photographer Spyros Rennt, is to launch with an exhibition in Berlin on 27 March.

(Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined) (Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined) (Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined) (Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined) (Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined) (Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined)

The event, taking place from 6-9pm at BUERO WOLFF | JORDAN (Reichenbergerstr. 121, Kreuzberg), will feature new and previously unseen work from the artist, and will be on display until 30 March.

With Intertwined, Rennt shifts his focus from queer nightlife to more intimate moments of connection, presenting a series of insights that explore closeness, desire, and community.

“I wanted to focus on the quiet power of intimacy”

“My work has always celebrated queer visibility, but with Intertwined, I wanted to focus on the quiet power of intimacy,” Rennt has said in a statement.

(Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined)

“In these challenging times, the connections we share with friends, lovers, and our communities have never felt more vital.

“This book is my testament to those fleeting, transformative moments of closeness.”

(Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined)

The 128-page book is self-designed by Rennt and will feature a foreword by Michele Fossi.

(Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined) (Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined) (Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined)

Intertwined follows the success of Rennt’s Another Excess (2018), Lust Surrender (2020), and Corporeal (2023).

His work has been exhibited in group shows across Europe and the US and featured in a wide range of publications, including BUTT Magazine, Interview, i-D, Dazed, Sleek, Indie, and LAMPOON.

(Image: Spyros Rennt, Intertwined)

Rennt has also collaborated with global brands such as Courrèges, Diesel, and Rimowa.

For more information about Intertwined, click here.