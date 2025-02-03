Pfizer’s Daniel Viquez on LGBTQ+ advocacy, career growth and workplace inclusion

Over 17 years, Daniel Viquez has carved out an impressive and dynamic career at Pfizer, taking on 16 different roles across three countries. But Daniel’s journey has been about so much more than professional growth – it’s been a deeply personal path of self-discovery and passionate advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community. He spoke to myGwork about his remarkable journey, the incredible environment Pfizer has forged for marginalised communities, and what he believes is the future of diversity in business.

“I am 100% gay and never even thought anything else,” Daniel speaks candidly, his voice brimming with pride. Daniel’s coming out process began at just 15 years old upon meeting an openly LGBTQ+ person at a summer job who had Daniel considering his own identity. Unsurprisingly, his family also played a pivotal role in this journey. Daniel expected his mother to find his coming out challenging due to her strong Christian faith, however she proved to be incredibly supportive. “She said, ‘I put you first. And we all started crying, and she said, ‘I’m going to keep loving you the way you are.'” Even Daniel’s brothers surprised him with their acceptance, with one calling to express his regret at not being there for Daniel sooner.

With his family’s backing, Daniel was empowered to be his authentic self, both at home and at work. After graduating, Daniel’s career took him to Mexico, Chile, where he met his husband of nearly thirteen years, and eventually the Unites States (specifically New York).

“When I got the opportunity to move to Pfizer’s headquarters, we talked about it, and ultimately decided it was for the best. That’s when I made the choice to be visible at work. I was going to move from being completely quiet, to being very loud about it and actually doing something.” True to his word, Daniel became an active leader in Pfizer’s LGBTQ+ colleague resource group, organising impactful panels and initiatives.

Daniel Viquez (Image: Provided)

Daniel’s crowning moment came during a Pride month event, when he publicly came out as gay for the first time at work. “I was talking there, and I said, ‘Hi, my name is Daniel, and I am gay’ and then I realized this was the first time I had ever said that at work.” Broadcast globally, this allowed Daniel’s former colleagues from Mexico and Chile to witness his authentic self for the first time. “From that moment on, I felt like I was no longer carrying that weight, because I could truly be myself,” he reflects.

Daniel’s openness and advocacy have been met with unwavering support from the entire Pfizer organisation. “Pfizer is really walking the talk when it comes to supporting this community” he states proudly.

This commitment to inclusivity has been a driving force for Daniel, who has found a sense of belonging and purpose within the business. “The moment I enter the door of the company, I am in a world where I am taken care of.” Daniel’s passion for his work at Pfizer is palpable, and he credits the company’s ongoing dedication to supporting all marginalised communities as a key factor in his success.

When asked to look to the future, Daniel expresses his hope that one day the need for LGBTQ+ activism will cease to exist – with acceptance becoming the norm. Daniel remains optimistic, particularly as Gen Z and Gen Alpha appear to embrace diversity, equity and inclusion in unprecedented numbers.

“One in four of Gen Z identifies as LGBTQ+ today. I’m hopeful for what Gen Alpha will bring in terms of percentages, and I feel that when they grow up and get into positions of leadership, things are going to be completely different.”

