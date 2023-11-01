National AIDS Trust reveal colourful World AIDS Day t-shirt designed by artist John Booth

The National AIDS Trust has announced a World AIDS Day t-shirt collaboration with London-based artist, illustrator and textile designer John Booth and global creative platform EVERPRESS.

Available to order for a limited time only, Booth has designed an original piece of art to be printed onto high-quality, ethically sourced EVERPRESS t-shirts.

The design can be pre-ordered today, Wednesday 1 November until Friday 17 November, with all profits going to National AIDS Trust.

National AIDS Trust have also released photographs of the t-shirts modelled by Roberto Tovar, Ellie Harrison, and Mercy Shibemba, as well as the artist and designer John. The photographs were taken by Adiam Yemane.

Reflecting how HIV treatment and prevention has changed since the pandemic began, Booth’s design features a bold, non-apologetic and genderless figure, made up of the colourful, overtly decorative style of collage for which he is known.

Utilising a new technique to his work, Booth created the design using a combination of monopress and letterpress printing. Traditionally used to produce text, letterpress printing is a form of relief printing, where the image is on a raised surface, similar to a rubber stamp. This approach maintains the textural elements of his original design.

The ethically sourced garment is printed on high-quality cotton with 100% recycled and recyclable packaging.

Taking place on 1 December each year, World AIDS Day is a day to show solidarity with people living with HIV and to remember the lives we have lost.

“So many artists whose work I admire have done their bit to raise awareness” – John Booth

Reflecting on the collab, John said in a statement: “It’s an honour to create a design for World AIDS Day to raise funds for National AIDS Trust. Since the 1980s, art has been closely linked with HIV and AIDS, and so many artists whose work I admire have done their bit to raise awareness of issues affecting people living with HIV.

“I’m proud to play a small part, and having the design available to purchase on t-shirts by EVERPRESS is the perfect way of spreading the message of hope that the piece embodies.”

Deborah Gold, Chief Executive of National AIDS Trust, said: “We are absolutely thrilled by this collaboration between our charity, EVERPRESS and John Booth.

“Though there is still so much to be done to end both new HIV transmissions and HIV stigma, it is so important to take a moment to reflect on how far we’ve come. John’s design allows us to do this on World AIDS Day, with a colourful, hopeful design which evokes the vibrancy of the HIV community.

“We would like to send our thanks to John for the design and to EVERPRESS for giving us the platform to spread HIV awareness beyond our communities. The enthusiasm they’ve both had for this collaboration is truly wonderful and we’re so excited to see people wearing the design this World AIDS Day.”

To buy the t-shirt and for more information, click here.