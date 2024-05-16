Misterb&b’s users reveal the top up-and-coming LGBTQ+ destinations

Misterb&b, the world’s largest gay hotelier with over two million room rentals, private homes and hotel accommodations, has utilised its one million customers searches, bookings and favourite location to compile a new Global Travel Tendencies Index.

The top five up-and-coming European destinations for UK LGBTQ+ travellers were revealed to be Valencia, Porto, Naples, Liverpool, and Bordeaux.

The top five most popular European cities proved predictable with London, Barcelona, Edinburgh, Paris, and Amsterdam taking the top five spots.

Closer to home, the index showcased the UK’s favourite LGBTQ+ bars. In London, the Royal Vauxhall Tavern, Duke of Wellington and The Yard Bar topped the list. Outside London, the top three were Via Manchester, Polo Lounge in Glasgow, and The Maverick in Belfast.

LGBTQ+ travel booking prefences also revealed

Misterb&b also found that 40% of UK LGBTQ+ travellers wait until last minute – meaning 0-10 days before the trip – to make travel arrangements. Only 9% book their trips three or more months ahead.

Love a good hotel stay? 🛎️🌈 So do we, which is why we've rounded up 10 gorgeous gay hotels you absolutely should have stayed at by now 💜👉 https://t.co/QdOgf1wA6Q pic.twitter.com/3LkrXnx1IY — misterb&b (@mister_bandb) May 15, 2024

Misterb&b customers preferred home stays over hotels with 53% booking a private room, 29% a whole house, and 8% a shared space, while only 10% booked a hotel stay. This booking pattern could be down to many will be familiar with misterb&b starting out as a place to book a private room or house for their holidays, rather than the place to find a hotel room.

The most important criteria for travellers was neighbourhood safety, welcoming attitudes of hosts or staff towards LGBTQ+ travellers, personalised advice on LGBTQ+ venues and events, and proximity to the queer scene. Clearly, we want to connect with our LGBTQ+ community where ever we go in the world.

You can read the full Global Travel Tendencies Index here and visit misterbnb to book a stay with LGBTQ+ owned or friendly homeowners and hotels