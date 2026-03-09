Attitude takes a look inside The Black Cap in Camden before it reopens (EXCLUSIVE)

After nearly 11 years of uncertainty and negotiations, The Black Cap in Camden is finally reopening its doors, marking a return for one of the country’s most cherished LGBTQ+ venues.

The Black Cap, once home to entertainment legends like the late Lily Savage (Paul O’Grady’s iconic drag persona) and Regina Fong, has unveiled a new look that embraces its historic place in London’s queer nightlife scene.

The pub has stood on Camden High Street since 1751, though it was in the 1960s that it found its true identity, becoming one of the city’s most beloved gay venues and a home for the drag acts who would go on to define an era.

The Black Cap signage (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg) Lily Savage painted over The Black Cap’s doors to the Terrace (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg) The Black Cap second floor interior (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg) The Black Cap stairwell (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg) The Black Cap first floor interior (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg) The Black Cap first floor interior (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg)

When did The Black Cap close?

The beloved late-1990s gay venue shut its doors abruptly in April 2015 after plans were unveiled to sell the building and convert the three-storey space into flats.

In the years that followed, campaigners from We Are The Black Cap staged protests nearly every Saturday, determined to protect a venue that was more than just bricks, it was their second home.

Now, after securing Asset of Community Value status and a change in ownership, the pub is in the safe hands of general manager Rafael Motycki. With more than £2 million invested in its restoration, The Black Cap is preparing to welcome back old friends, alongside a generation of new ones.

“In a way, The Black Cap asked for me” – The Black Cap general manager Rafael Motycki on his new position

Motycki explains: “I never actually asked for the job. In a way, The Black Cap asked for me.”

After a conversation with a former colleague sparked his interest in the venue, he visited the site.

“The moment I walked in, so many emotions ran through me. Hearing about the legacy of the place really hit me. I felt incredibly proud to be a gay man and deeply grateful for the freedoms we as a community can enjoy today,” he recalls.

“The vision for the future is very much the same” – Motycki on the revamped space

Honouring the past while looking to the future, Motycki continues to celebrate The Black Cap’s legacy through its revamped space: “The fact that The Black Cap is back is proof enough that its history and legacy live on.”

He adds: “The vision for the future is very much the same as it has always been: to create a space where anyone with the courage and passion to step onto the Cap’s stage can express their talent.

“Creativity is one of the greatest expressions of who we were, who we are, and who we will become.”

The Black Cap DJ booth (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg)

Nostalgic facilities refreshed with thoughtful touches

The tiled scene of ‘The Mother Black Cap in 1776’ that greets guests in the entrance foyer was lost after squatters occupied the building when the venue closed in 2015. But determined to honour its heritage, it has been restored by the original tiling company that first created it.

Regulars will also recognise familiar features, from the restored first floor bar to the original signage above the ground floor entrance, all refreshed with thoughtful touche. There are also new additions – like the disco cubicle, which plunges you straight into glitter-ball territory.

Tiled scene of ‘The Mother Black Cap in 1776’ (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg)

The same stage, now slightly extended, that once bore the weight of Lily Savage’s, Mrs Shufflewick’s and Maisie Trollette’s towing heels, still sits tightly at the back of the venue. On site, builders swear it’s haunted (if you listen closely, you might still catch O’Grady’s cackle)…

If that weren’t nostalgic enough, The Black Cap honours the trailblazers, past and present, who have brought Pride-filled laughter to LGBTQ+ venues across the country. Andre Portasio, O’Grady’s husband, has donated never-before-seen images, artefacts and memorabilia from Savage’s personal collection, including a set of the performer’s jewellery (seen below).

Lily Savage’s original jewellery (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg)

The Black Cap spans three floors: the main stage, a bar area with a terrace, and a hotel above

With a capacity of 350 people, there’s plenty of room for everyone on the first and second floors. And if that wasn’t enough, the terrace is back, decorated with its blue plaque honouring the late Regina Fong: “Her Imperial Highness the Grand Duchess” and “Last of the Romanoffs.”

Blue plaque honouring the late Regina Fong (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg)

Now, the bars… Both the first and second-floor bars feel untouched, just with a fresh face. Painted and polished to perfection, guests can catch their reflection under the dazzling chandeliers above.

A new offering is a licensed space for weddings on the first floor, and guests can now also stay overnight at The Black Cap, with the top floor housing a seven-bedroom hotel. Each suite has its own unique style, from neon lights to posters, all named after some of venue’s original performers.

The Black Cap first floor bar (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg)

When does The Black Cap reopen?

Making up the space of deep velvet-red booths and a dance floor of legends is a tapestry of cabaret trailblazers: Regina Fong, Mrs Shufflewick and Zsarday – also known as “Skinny Bitch.” Though they spanned different golden eras of the venue from the 1960s to the 1990s, through a ground floor mural they unite for the next era of the Black Cap.

Mrs Shufflewick (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg) Zsarday (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg) Regina Thong (Image: Attitude/Aaron Sugg)

The Black Cap is gearing up for its grand opening night on 21 March, welcoming guests old and new to celebrate the monumental occasion. From the following day, the public will be able to drink and dance like it’s 1999, with 22 March marking its official first day back in business at its site of 171 Camden High Street, London NW1 7JY.