London Trans+ Pride launch: Munroe Bergdorf, Ella Morgan and Alex Thomas-Smith step out in style

Some of the country’s most visible trans faces, including Munroe Bergdorf, Ella Morgan and Heartstopper‘s Bel Priestley, stepped out in style for the London Trans+ Pride launch last Friday (18 July 2025).

Taking place at the Mandrake Hotel, the event was also attended by The xx singer Romy, plus What It Feels Like For a Girl stars Hannah Jones and Alex Thomas-Smith.

“Help services that are there to help us: Not a Phase, Mermaids, GenderGP, Switchboard LGBT” – Munroe Bergdorf

London Trans+ Pride will take place on Saturday 26 July. Last year’s event broke records as the largest trans march in history, with over 60,000 attendees, and organisers are hoping for even greater numbers this year.

At the event, we chatted to Munroe, Ella, Alex and more about trans allyship… Read on for their amazing responses!

(Image: Max Siegel)

Munroe Bergdorf

“To be an effective trans ally in this moment, be as politically literate and legally literate, and as media literate as you can be. They’re three things that we are really facing. Understand the human cost of these things. These aren’t just ideas being attacked, we’re real people. There’s a human cost to all this backlash against our community right now. Writing to your MP is good – it’s a start, building a relationship with them. The most important thing is to get plugged into the community in a sustainable way and help the services that are there to help us. Services like Not a Phase, Mermaids, GenderGP, Switchboard LGBT. They’re all providing lifesaving care.”

(Image: Max Siegel)

Ella Morgan

“My advice to anybody who wants to be a trans ally is to not sit in silence. It’s so easy when you don’t feel like you’re affected. The court ruling… That’s a really dumb thing, if you think it’s not going to affect you. If this can happen to a small minority of people, we make up less than 1% of the population, then this can happen to anyone. Gay marriage, abortions bans, etc. Being an ally is more than just posting on social media. Have the conversations with family and friends who you know don’t necessarily get it.”

(Image: Max Siegel)

Alex Thomas-Smith

“Can I give a shout out to a famous trans ally? I don’t know if you saw my Attitude interview recently – on brand! – but I was telling everyone how much I love Pedro Pascal! And then, fun fact, a week later, I bumped into him! I said: ‘Pedro, I did an interview recently for Attitude. And I told everyone how much I love you as a trans ally. Because obviously he has a gorgeous trans sibling. He looked me in the eye and said: ‘I love that. And I love you. And we took a selfie together!’ He’s a huge supporter of the dolls. We love you Pedro.”

Hannah Jones

“Don’t overshadow trans voices. We love your voice and we’re very grateful. But don’t overshadow. Keep fighting the good fight, keep talking, keep listening. And educate everyone at every moment possible. My message to trans youth is: take your time. There’s no rush. There’s no limit on queerness. Your people will come when your people come. They’ll come when you figure it out. There’s no limit on how queer you can be or when they can be. Enjoy every moment every single second of it.”

Bel Priestley

“To be a better trans ally, listen to your friends and support them. If you know any trans people in your life, see what they’re going through, listen to their stories and try and turn your allyship into advocacy. A shout-out to a famous trans ally that I love? Pedro Pascal. And also, he’s very attractive!”

For more information about London Trans+ Pride, visit the official website.