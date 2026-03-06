 Skip to main content

6 March 2026

International Women’s Day: 10 inspiring women from our Attitude 101 list

We look back at some of the women trailblazers who made this year's Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, from a Wicked star challenging perceptions of disability to the England captain who led the Lionesses to back-to-back EURO glory

By Attitude Staff

A composite image of ten women from the Attitude 101 2026 list, grouped together against a purple background, including Marissa Bode, Cat Burns, Fleur Cousens, Stephanie Hirst, Karen Hilton, Emma Perriman-Rabone, Sue Sanders, Leah Williamson, Talisa Garcia and Jin Xing.
(Images: Provided; Design: Attitude/Richard Burn)

To mark International Women’s Day, we’re spotlighting 10 of the women we honoured in this year’s Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, our annual list of 101 LGBTQ+ trailblazers across 10 categories.

This year’s list spans the full breadth of queer life, from sport and entertainment to computing, aviation, education and activism. The women featured here are working across industries and continents, and their contributions to the LGBTQ+ community range from founding inclusive football clubs to shaping the architecture of the modern internet.

What connects them is a refusal to be sidelined. Whether challenging the macho culture of their industry, pushing for inclusion in spaces that have historically excluded it, or simply showing up visibly and unapologetically, each of them has made a difference to how queer people are seen, supported and represented – and we salute them for it.

Make sure to check out the Attitude 101 2026 full list of honourees to learn about all of the inspiring women who made it up.

Marissa Bode, actor and performer

A portrait of Marissa Bode smiling and looking upward, wearing a yellow headscarf, hair clip and yellow patterned jacket, with her hand resting against her cheek. The image is overlaid with Attitude 101 2026 branding and text identifying her as actor and performer in the Future category, supported by Clifford Chance and empowered by Bentley.

A wheelchair user who became a global star through the Wicked film franchise, Bode leads the Future (Under 25) category, supported by Clifford Chance. Paralysed from the waist down following a car accident at 11, she refused to let the accident define what she could do. Her performance in Wicked and its sequel brought meaningful disability and queer representation to one of the biggest film releases in recent years. See here for our Marissa Bode interview.

Cat Burns, singer

A portrait of Cat Burns standing against a pink and purple studio background, wearing a checked blazer in burgundy and grey tones, with layered gold necklaces and bracelets, her hand raised to her chin. The image is overlaid with Attitude 101 2026 branding and text identifying her as a singer in the Film, TV & Music category, empowered by Bentley.

Burns is bringing Black queer female representation to the forefront of UK music. Her debut single ‘Go’ rocketed up the charts via TikTok in 2022, and in 2025 her second studio album How To Be Human reached number five on the UK Official Albums Chart. She also reached the finale of Celebrity Traitors UK, where she proved equally compelling away from the stage.

Fleur Cousens, founder, Goal Diggers FC

A portrait of Fleur Cousens smiling outdoors against a cloudy sky and autumnal trees, wearing dark rectangular sunglasses, a gold chain necklace and a burgundy Goal Diggers FC shirt. The image is overlaid with Attitude 101 2026 branding and text identifying her as founder of Goal Diggers FC in the Sport category, empowered by Bentley.

In 2015, Cousens founded Goal Diggers FC, a football team for women and non-binary players, to challenge the idea that football is a man’s game. At a time when trans rights are under pressure globally, she has built a space that is fully inclusive regardless of experience, ability or gender identity, prioritising community and belonging over competition.

Talisa Garcia, actor

A portrait of Talisa Garcia looking upward against a softly blurred grey outdoor background, wearing a sleeveless silver beaded top with circular embellishments, with wavy dark hair. The image is overlaid with Attitude 101 2026 branding and text identifying her as an actress in the Film, TV & Music category, empowered by Bentley.

Breaking barriers for the trans community on UK TV and beyond, Garcia stole the spotlight in the hit ITV drama Frauds (2025), playing a 50-something trans woman and drag queen running a local bingo club. She also made history as the first publicly trans actress cast by Lucasfilm, playing a cisgender character in the Disney+ series Willow (2022), bringing trans representation to screens worldwide.

Karen Hilton, managing director, British Airways Euroflyer

A portrait of Karen Hilton smiling outdoors against a softly blurred architectural background, wearing a black and white striped short-sleeved top, with short dark hair. The image is overlaid with Attitude 101 2026 branding and text identifying her as managing director of British Airways Euroflyer in the Travel category, empowered by Bentley and supported by Booking.com.

A seasoned leader with broad experience in the automotive sector, Hilton moved into the airline industry in 2025, taking on the managing director role at British Airways Euroflyer, the short-haul arm of BA based at London Gatwick. She also led the drive for BA to sponsor Worthing Pride Parade after the community organisation sought support.

Emma Perriman-Rabone, chief compliance officer, Bentley Motors

A portrait of Emma Perriman-Rabone smiling while seated inside a Bentley car, wearing a teal velvet blazer over a dark top, with wavy blonde hair, glasses and a delicate necklace. The image is overlaid with Attitude 101 2026 branding and text identifying her as chief compliance officer and head of governance, risk and compliance at Bentley in the Business category, empowered by Bentley.

As sponsor of Bentley’s BeProud LGBTQ+ network, Perriman-Rabone has championed safe spaces and shaped inclusive leadership training across the business, connecting it to real lived experiences. From internal culture change to speaking at global events, she has worked to ensure the automotive industry is one where everyone belongs.

Sue Sanders, chief executive officer, Schools OUT UK

A portrait of Sue Sanders laughing at a microphone, wearing a navy blue pinstripe blazer over a pink shirt, with a rainbow lanyard, drop earrings and short white hair. The image is overlaid with Attitude 101 2026 branding and text identifying her as chief executive officer of Schools OUT UK in the Third Sector & Community category, empowered by Bentley.

An activist, educator and Emeritus Professor of the Harvey Milk Institute, Sanders co-founded the UK’s LGBT History Month in 2004. She has spent decades working to embed LGBTQ+ inclusion across education, developing curriculum initiatives that normalise queer lives for young people, and has also worked extensively in the criminal justice system to challenge hate crime.

Anna Thwaites, partner, Clifford Chance

A portrait of Anna Thwaites smiling against a dark studio background, wearing a navy blazer over a light grey open-collar shirt, with short dark hair. The image is overlaid with Attitude 101 2026 branding and text identifying her as a partner at Clifford Chance in the Financial & Legal category, empowered by Bentley.

Based in Clifford Chance’s Frankfurt office, Thwaites specialises in renewable energy, infrastructure and project finance, structuring the capital investments required for the global energy transition, from hydrogen projects to international solar plants. As co-chair of Arcus, the firm’s global LGBTQ+ network in Germany, she pioneered an award-winning reverse mentoring programme connecting junior queer talent with senior management.

Leah Williamson, England football captain

A portrait of Leah Williamson holding a glass football trophy, wearing a dark pinstripe blazer with a white shirt and dark tie, with long blonde hair, against a softly lit purple and grey background. The image is overlaid with Attitude 101 2026 branding and text identifying her as England captain in the Sport category, empowered by Bentley.

Williamson led the Lionesses to victory at Women’s EURO 2025, becoming the first England captain to lift two major international trophies. She wore a rainbow armband during the tournament’s match against France, making a visible statement for queer women in sport. She was awarded a CBE in the New Year Honours List 2026 for services to football.

Jin Xing, TV personality

A portrait of Jin Xing posing at an event, wearing a taupe knitted wrap with a fur-trimmed collar over a blue floral patterned skirt, with her dark hair pinned up and drop earrings, against a geometric white and grey backdrop. The image is overlaid with Attitude 101 2026 branding and text identifying her as a TV personality in the Film, TV & Music category, empowered by Bentley.

One of China’s most prominent transgender public figures, Xing transitioned publicly in 1995, becoming one of the first people in China to do so. A celebrated dancer, choreographer and television host, she rose to become a household name through shows including The Jin Xing Show, and her success as a trans woman has made her a significant symbol of representation in Chinese media.

