International Women’s Day: 10 inspiring women from our Attitude 101 list

To mark International Women’s Day, we’re spotlighting 10 of the women we honoured in this year’s Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley, our annual list of 101 LGBTQ+ trailblazers across 10 categories.

This year’s list spans the full breadth of queer life, from sport and entertainment to computing, aviation, education and activism. The women featured here are working across industries and continents, and their contributions to the LGBTQ+ community range from founding inclusive football clubs to shaping the architecture of the modern internet.

What connects them is a refusal to be sidelined. Whether challenging the macho culture of their industry, pushing for inclusion in spaces that have historically excluded it, or simply showing up visibly and unapologetically, each of them has made a difference to how queer people are seen, supported and represented – and we salute them for it.

Make sure to check out the Attitude 101 2026 full list of honourees to learn about all of the inspiring women who made it up.

Marissa Bode, actor and performer

A wheelchair user who became a global star through the Wicked film franchise, Bode leads the Future (Under 25) category, supported by Clifford Chance. Paralysed from the waist down following a car accident at 11, she refused to let the accident define what she could do. Her performance in Wicked and its sequel brought meaningful disability and queer representation to one of the biggest film releases in recent years. See here for our Marissa Bode interview.

Cat Burns, singer

Burns is bringing Black queer female representation to the forefront of UK music. Her debut single ‘Go’ rocketed up the charts via TikTok in 2022, and in 2025 her second studio album How To Be Human reached number five on the UK Official Albums Chart. She also reached the finale of Celebrity Traitors UK, where she proved equally compelling away from the stage.

Fleur Cousens, founder, Goal Diggers FC

In 2015, Cousens founded Goal Diggers FC, a football team for women and non-binary players, to challenge the idea that football is a man’s game. At a time when trans rights are under pressure globally, she has built a space that is fully inclusive regardless of experience, ability or gender identity, prioritising community and belonging over competition.

Talisa Garcia, actor

Breaking barriers for the trans community on UK TV and beyond, Garcia stole the spotlight in the hit ITV drama Frauds (2025), playing a 50-something trans woman and drag queen running a local bingo club. She also made history as the first publicly trans actress cast by Lucasfilm, playing a cisgender character in the Disney+ series Willow (2022), bringing trans representation to screens worldwide.

Karen Hilton, managing director, British Airways Euroflyer

A seasoned leader with broad experience in the automotive sector, Hilton moved into the airline industry in 2025, taking on the managing director role at British Airways Euroflyer, the short-haul arm of BA based at London Gatwick. She also led the drive for BA to sponsor Worthing Pride Parade after the community organisation sought support.

Emma Perriman-Rabone, chief compliance officer, Bentley Motors

As sponsor of Bentley’s BeProud LGBTQ+ network, Perriman-Rabone has championed safe spaces and shaped inclusive leadership training across the business, connecting it to real lived experiences. From internal culture change to speaking at global events, she has worked to ensure the automotive industry is one where everyone belongs.

Sue Sanders, chief executive officer, Schools OUT UK

An activist, educator and Emeritus Professor of the Harvey Milk Institute, Sanders co-founded the UK’s LGBT History Month in 2004. She has spent decades working to embed LGBTQ+ inclusion across education, developing curriculum initiatives that normalise queer lives for young people, and has also worked extensively in the criminal justice system to challenge hate crime.

Anna Thwaites, partner, Clifford Chance

Based in Clifford Chance’s Frankfurt office, Thwaites specialises in renewable energy, infrastructure and project finance, structuring the capital investments required for the global energy transition, from hydrogen projects to international solar plants. As co-chair of Arcus, the firm’s global LGBTQ+ network in Germany, she pioneered an award-winning reverse mentoring programme connecting junior queer talent with senior management.

Leah Williamson, England football captain

Williamson led the Lionesses to victory at Women’s EURO 2025, becoming the first England captain to lift two major international trophies. She wore a rainbow armband during the tournament’s match against France, making a visible statement for queer women in sport. She was awarded a CBE in the New Year Honours List 2026 for services to football.

Jin Xing, TV personality

One of China’s most prominent transgender public figures, Xing transitioned publicly in 1995, becoming one of the first people in China to do so. A celebrated dancer, choreographer and television host, she rose to become a household name through shows including The Jin Xing Show, and her success as a trans woman has made her a significant symbol of representation in Chinese media.