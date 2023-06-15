‘While business leaders stand on the sidelines their queer employees have been pushed into the shadows this Pride month’

As anyone who knows me will agree, I’m not afraid to have a bit of a rant when I’m frustrated. Usually, I keep it to close friends and avoid publicly voicing frustrations. However, as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and a business owner, I have to say I am shocked by how many companies are shunning Pride this year out of fear of backlash.

It infuriates me that people still want to distance themselves from the LGBTQ+ community. We’ve been here since the dawn of time and nothing awful has happened because of the gays. So, what’s the problem? Fear and ignorance.

People seem petrified to celebrate Pride for a myriad of reasons. Disapproving clients, judgement from team members, being seen as only talking about inclusion during Pride month… My own brother wouldn’t reshare a Pride-related LinkedIn post of mine because it was “too political.”

In the politest way possible, f**k that for a game of soldiers!

Homophobia is back with a vengeance, and it’s become more and more noticeable. From riots in the US, brands like Target and Bud Light capitulating to homophobes and transphobes over inclusive campaigns, to full-blown fisty cuffs at PTA meetings the world has gone mad.

I own a workplace wellness business and as a gay man, I was excited at the prospect of celebrating Pride month. My aim was to set up some talks with businesses and open up the conversation around LGBTQ+ topics.

Harry Parker, the founder and CEO of Felix comments on Pride month (Image: Provided)

Having spent weeks cultivating a fantastic list of speakers I was (and still am) proud of, I emailed around 500 companies with the offer of a Pride speaker. Cue the tumbleweed gif.

With the exception of a handful, all of whom have now ghosted me, I heard nothing. No one was interested. No one thought this would be the perfect opportunity to educate their team on a plethora of LGBTQ+ topics.

“Budget,” “too political,” “maybe later this year,” are some of the excuses I’ve had so far. Possibly the worst is: “We don’t want to look like we’re just talking about Pride during Pride month.” This was the feedback I was getting from clients. My mind was blown.

Although the cursory rainbow logo is obviously just a tick box exercise, I’m even surprised to see so many companies haven’t even partaken in this!

The issue here is that most organisations undoubtedly have a percentage of team members who identify LGBTQ+. At a time of year where they deserve to be celebrated and to feel recognised, they are being pushed into the shadows

People need to realise that Queer people are here. They are not something that you can sweep under a carpet and discuss at a later date. Also, we’re not something to be viewed as political, we’re people. And we’re under attack.

Employers should be championing their LGBTQ+ employees and making sure that they have a voice within their business. Hosting talks around LGBTQ+ topics, setting up internal affinity groups, appointing an LGBTQ+ ambassador, and having LGBTQ+ mental health first aiders are all small but significant steps to those community members who feel unseen and unrepresented within organisations.

The upshot is that straight business leaders are being cowardly by shying away from supporting their LGBTQ+ employees. They shouldn’t be portraying a sense of neutralism, they should be flying the rainbow flag with us.

They stand on the sidelines observing the people in their peer group waiting for someone to make the first move so they can follow suit. It’s utter bulls**t!

To all straight business leaders out there: Queer people have worked with you or alongside you since your business began, they have supported you, raised you up, and put money in your pocket.

It’s time you gave them something back!