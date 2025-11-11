Five simple ways to a more rewarding life with Amex

We use our cards for just about everything these days, from a morning coffee to a quick lunch, or a night that ends far later than we planned. But what if those everyday purchases could earn us rewards too?

With American Express, the things we already do – travel, dinners, gigs, everyday buys – can come with several extra exciting perks. Think upgrades, dining credits, presale tickets and access to experiences that make life a lot more interesting.

Example product: Preferred Rewards Gold Credit Card. Representative 86.3% APR Variable. 18+. Ts and Cs apply. Annual fee applies after the first year.

Here are five things Amex can do to transform your everyday spend into something a whole lot more fabulous.

1. Turn your everyday spending into a getaway

(Image: Freepik)

Few things beat the thrill of booking a last-minute weekend away, and it’s even better when the not-so-thrilling things like your weekly supermarket shop or daily coffee run can help towards paying for that. Almost every purchase you make with an Amex® Gold Card or Platinum Card® earns Membership Rewards® points, which can go towards flights, hotels or upgrades with Amex travel partners – meaning you could quite literally see the world thanks to your everyday spending.

For Gold Cardmembers, you also get perks like four Priority Pass lounge visits a year¹. And if you book a stay through The Hotel Collection, eligible bookings come with a $100 hotel credit, which you could use for everything from room service to a massage in the spa. Eligible bookings even get a room upgrade, as well as early check-in and late check-out, when available².

Platinum Cardmembers get access to more than 1,500 lounges across 140 countries worldwide through the Global Lounge Collection (as well as access to 30 Centurion® Lounges worldwide, including at Heathrow). Plus, bookings made through Fine Hotels + Resorts come with benefits such as breakfast for two and a guaranteed 4pm checkout³.

Example product: The Platinum Card®. Representative 688.5% APR Variable. Annual Fee. Terms apply. 18+. Subject to approval.

2. Help you get a seat at the show

(Image: Freepik)

Whether it’s a festival weekend or a long-awaited night at the theatre, there’s nothing like being able to grab tickets before everyone else. Amex® Cardmembers enjoy presale ticket access to some of the year’s biggest events, including American Express presents BST Hyde Park, American Express presents Roundhay Festival, and All Points East⁴.

And at The O2 arena, Amex Cardmembers can enjoy a dedicated complimentary bag drop lane to skip the queue, and access to the Amex Lounge for premium dining and a complimentary welcome drink before the show⁵. You can also enrol to get 10% back on qualifying food and drink concessions inside the venue⁶.

3. Upgrade your dining life

(Image: Pexels)

Eating a good meal is a reward in itself, but it tastes even better when it comes with a few tasty extras.

Platinum Cardmembers get a Global Dining Credit, giving you £200 to spend in the UK and another £200 abroad each year, once enrolled, across more than 2,000 restaurants worldwide⁷. And until 19 November 2025, eligible Cardmembers can also get 10% back when paying with their Card at featured restaurants through the Amex Dining Offer⁸.

.

4. Let you become a cultural insider

(Image: Pexels)

An Amex® Card really comes into its own if you’re a National Theatre buff. Cardmembers can access reserved seating for select productions, currently including Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Ballet Shoes, Playboy of the Western World and The Importance of Being Earnest at the Noël Coward Theatre.

They can also join a complimentary guided backstage tour on Saturdays, exploring how shows are brought to life, plus get 10% back at the bars and bookshop (up to £5 each time⁹). It’s a side of the South Bank that not everyone gets to see.

Amex also hosts exclusive Cardmember pre-show events, like the recent Hamlet evening on 1 Nov that included a private reception with complimentary food and drinks before curtain-up.

5. Allow you to give the gift of experience

(Image: Wimbledon)

The best memories are the ones you share, and Amex makes it easier to bring someone along for the ride.

Through Amex Experiences®, Cardmembers can unlock access and perks at major sporting moments, from The Championships, Wimbledon to Formula 1®.

At Wimbledon, you can treat someone to a day that goes beyond the seats, exploring the Amex Experience in the Southern Village, relaxing in the Cardmember Lounge, or taking in the views at the Amex Pavilion on The Hill. Cardmembers also get early-access hospitality presale tickets and last-minute Centre Court tickets¹⁰, giving you a better chance at being part of the action.

At the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2026, Cardmembers can make the most of every moment. Enjoy early access to tickets, discover the excitement at the Amex Fan Experience or take a break at the Trackside Lounge. Never miss a moment of the action with complimentary Amex Race Radios, and earn a statement credit on qualifying onsite purchases when you pay with your Card¹¹.

Example product: Preferred Rewards Gold Credit Card. Representative 86.3% APR Variable. 18+. Ts and Cs apply. Annual fee applies after the first year.

To learn more, see go.amex/ukrewards.

¹See here for Priority Pass Terms and Conditions.

²The Hotel Collection: credit use varies by property. Certain room categories are not eligible for an upgrade.

³View Fine Hotels +Resorts terms and conditions here.

⁴View Ts and Cs for Amex Presale Tickets® here.

⁵American Express Lounge Access

Access to the American Express Lounge is available to American Express® Cardmembers, subject to capacity limitations. American Express Prepaid Cards are not eligible. Cardmembers will be permitted to bring up to three (3) guests, subject to capacity limitations and the discretion of the venue. Access is provided on a first come, first serve basis. Upon entry to the Lounge, Cardmembers will receive a token redeemable for one (1) eligible complimentary drink, while supplies last. Eligible complimentary drinks include beer, wine, cider, and soft drinks only. Tokens are only valid for the event at which they were received for redemption in the Lounge, and only original tokens will be accepted. Additional beverages can be purchased with an American Express Card. Must be 18 or older to consume alcohol. Please drink responsibly. American Express does not guarantee every eligible Cardmember will be able to receive access. Attendees who appear unruly, disruptive, or visibly intoxicated may be refused service and may be ejected from the event, in the sole discretion of the event organisers.

⁶See here for The O2 Arena Ts and Cs.

⁷See here for Platinum Dining Credit Ts and Cs.

⁸See here for Amex Dining Offer Ts and Cs.

⁹See here for National Theatre Benefits Ts and Cs.

¹⁰See here for Wimbledon Ts and Cs.

¹¹See here for Formula 1 Ts and Cs.





