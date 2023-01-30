Drag Race UK’s Danny Beard and Tayce lead National Student Pride 2023 line-up

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four winner, Danny Beard, and fellow Drag Race UK alum, Tayce, are set to lead a stellar line-up for National Student Pride 2023.

Each year, more than 2,000 students from across the UK arrive in London for a weekend-long festival full of hot conversations, queer icons, and an unmissable & inclusive LGBTQ+ careers fair.

The UK’s biggest LGBT+ student event returns to the University of Westminster from Friday 10 – Sunday 12 February.

Proceedings will kick off on Friday 10 February with the opening Friday Night Launch party. Drag Race UK and Canada vs The World‘s Vanity Milan and TikToker, Joe Baggs, will be hosting the second-ever #StudentPride Awards.

National Student Pride 2023 returns this February (Image: Provided)

On Saturday 11, Kemah Bob and Juno Dawson take to the mainstage as hosts with visitors being able to observe talks covering a range of topics impacting the LGBTQ community.

This year’s panels are:

LGBTQ+ Asylum and Immigration Detention, with Rainbow Migration, hosted by Lady Phyll (Kaleidoscope Trust & UK Black Pride) and featuring Ben Hunte (VICE News) and Leila Zadeh (Rainbow Migration).

Addiction & Sobriety, with Attitude Magazine, hosted by Cliff Joannou (Attitude Editor) and featuring Dean McCullough (BBC Radio 1) and Kenny Ethan Jones (model)

Joys of the Gender Journey, a Fireside Chat with Dakota Schiffer (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK)

Media War on Trans People Panel, National Student Pride 2022 (Image: Provided)

As well as thought-provoking discussions, Saturday also has plenty of entertainment to offer with performances from Drag Race UK’s Tayce and season four winner, Danny Beard.

Students will also be able to make use of Proud Careers, the UK’s largest inclusive LGBTQ+ careers fair.

Proud Careers, the UK’s largest inclusive LGBTQ+ careers fair (Image: Provided)

As the festival begins to wrap up on Sunday 12 February, Dolly Trolley will be hosting the Bottomless Burlesque Brunch extravaganza.

Also due to make an appearance over the weekend are Lady Phyll, the founder of UK Black Pride, Amanda, Aaron, and Maddy from the BBC’s The Traitors.

Also on the bill this year is a TikTokers & Puppies Meet & Greet, featuring MajiqMike, Ezra Butler, Louaira, Elle Erasmus, and Jacob Emile.

A weekend wristband gets you access to National Student Pride’s night-time events, including the Friday Night Welcome Party, queue jump, free entry, and £3 drinks all weekend at G-A-Y Heaven. You’ll also be able to access the daytime festival on Saturday.

Weekend and FREE daytime tickets are available here.

Clifford Chance and EY return as headline sponsors, helping the event to remain as accessible as ever.

The latest line-up can be found here.