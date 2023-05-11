AstraZeneca exec on the company’s progress on inclusivity over the past 40 years

“An individual’s opportunity to check their own personal values against the values of an employer during recruitment ensures a more authentic organisational culture where inclusion is seen as the ‘norm’” – David Westbury, Global Graduate Programme Lead at AstraZeneca, spoke to myGwork about the effort behind creating an inclusive culture within graduate programs, and the positive impact of their Employee Resource Group. He also discussed his 40-year career at AstraZeneca and its legacy companies, giving a unique perspective into how the business has developed.

With four decades at AstraZeneca under his belt, David Westbury is well qualified to recount how far the company has come. And perhaps more importantly, as an inclusive business. Born in Birmingham and raised in Manchester, David is a self-professed Brummie and Manc in equal measure.

Though he described his childhood as happy and traditional, he also acknowledged the early expectations from his parents about what kind of life he would lead. He achieved a few things on their bucket list, but not quite every expectation was met. “I guess they’ll have to make do with two grand-cats rather than 1.7 grandchildren!” he joked.

David Westbury of AstraZenaca has witnessed the company’s inclusivity progression over the years. (Image: Provided)

However, like thousands of others, growing up gay through the 1980s had a profoundly negative impact on David’s confidence. The AIDS epidemic, Thatcher’s Section 28, and the brutality of the press towards the LGBTQ+ community were reasons for David to stay closeted.

He also recounted abject forms of discrimination faced by the gay community, not just socially, but financially too. “I even remember being asked by my mortgage adviser when I bought my first house whether I was ‘homosexual’ as it impacted my financial rating.”

As a result, it took many years after releasing his identity for David to feel comfortable coming out. But the help he received to do so came from a rather unexpected place – his job.

‘Who am I to teach others they should be open?’ – David

“I remember leading a training session for managers entitled ‘Authentic Leadership’ which focused on the importance of being a manager who was genuine and seen as credible,” he said.

“I remember thinking ‘who am I to teach others that they should be open and honest, when I’m choosing to withhold a large part of who I am?’ Since then, I’ve been truthful with everyone, and it’s made life so much easier and happier. When I met my partner Paul in 2004, his family welcomed me as his partner, and I have been able to do the same with my family.”

Subsequently, this new degree of self-assurance in David inspired him to climb the ladder of success at AstraZeneca. He specialised in payroll, employee relations, and training and development before moving into general HR Business Partner activities. His current role is Global Graduate Programme Lead.

David Westbury attends the Queer Student Awards with colleague Kim Hardman. (Image: Provided)

The multinational pharmaceutical and biotech business has been at the center of dozens of scientific developments in recent decades. Most notably perhaps is its involvement in developing the Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Beyond these incredible achievements, it also prides itself on maintaining an inclusive work culture. It welcomes diversity and strives for equality. David was proud to communicate the effectiveness of AstraZeneca’s global LGBTQ+ employee resource group, AZPride.

“Everyone, irrespective of sexual orientation, gender identity, race, religious belief etc. is welcome to join the group and the aim is to create a truly inclusive community of LGBTQIA colleagues, their allies, and colleagues who just want to be informed or engaged with our community,” said David. “It offers support and education to everyone and is instrumental in ensuring significant activities in the LGBTQIA calendar are marked within the business. It also provides mental health and wellbeing support to individuals impacted by LGBTQIA issues.”

Inclusivity has allowed the company ‘to flourish’

In October 2023, David will celebrate his 40th anniversary of working for AstraZeneca and its legacy companies. In that time, he’s witnessed first-hand the steady path of progress it has taken. “As AstraZeneca began to transform from a 20th-century pharma business into a 21st-century bio-pharma business, it started to be more open about ‘how’ it did its business, rather than simply ‘what’ it did,” he explained. “This generated discussions around how personal values fit with those of an employer, and we were all encouraged to bring our whole selves into work.”

The inclusive ethos this progression has inspired and allowed the company and its staff to flourish. To David, maintaining an inclusive workplace means every employee’s views and comments are equally considered. Individual differences are also seen as a strength of the company, while the work environment should be safe and provide a sense of belonging.

However, despite steady advancements in diversity and inclusion being made by businesses in the UK, he still feels that there is more work to be done. This is particularly true in countries where people can’t identify freely and be their authentic selves.

“I’d like to see more global businesses using their powers of influence more effectively to move the needle on LGBTQ+ rights in countries where being openly LGBTQ+ is illegal,” he said. “Collectively, businesses can probably influence this more than Governments and pressure groups.”

David Westbury believes that diversity and inclusion play a huge role in a company’s success. (Image: Provided)

Considering the advice he had for those who wanted to implement inclusion strategies in their business plans, David expressed the importance of individual expression in a society increasingly aware of the value of living authentically. To him, the hiring process in particular is an integral stage to focus on when striving for diversity.

“Put a big emphasis on values-based recruitment,” he recommended. “An individual’s opportunity to check their own personal values against the values of an employer during recruitment ensures a more authentic organisational culture where inclusion is seen as the ‘norm’.”

