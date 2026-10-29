Autumn-Winter home inspiration: From Kelly Hoppen at M&S to Ninja knives

A beautifully designed room and a showroom sit closer together than most people care to admit, and the best interiors keep them apart.

Interior designer Kelly Hoppen has built a career on that balance, and her latest collaboration with M&S brings the lived-in look within easy reach. The eclectic edit of home accessories spans a range of styles and references, with rich textures, sculptural shapes, bold patterns and fluted details that give a space the appearance of having evolved over years rather than arrived in a single weekend.

Deep maroon tones run through the Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, appearing on appliqué cushions and on slim vases finished with geometric detailing. Last year’s sell-out leopard-print cushion returns in new sizes, giving a cult favourite more room to roam.

Kelly Hoppen x M&S range (Image: M&S)

Three more home picks – tried and tested

A knife block with its own sharpener

Ninja’s StaySharp 13-piece knife block (Image: SharkNinja)

Ninja’s StaySharp 13-piece knife block (£299.99) gives a kitchen a full set in a small footprint, with six steak knives and a pair of scissors among the collection. A removable sharpener built into the block keeps the German stainless-steel blades razor-sharp, backed by a 10-year guarantee.

A table lamp for cosy evenings

Hudson table lamp (Image: John Lewis)

The Hudson table lamp from John Lewis (£100) pairs a reeded walnut-stained base with warm antique brass detailing. The vertical grooves echo the fluted finishes appearing across this season’s interiors, and the lamp diffuses light evenly across a bedside table or reading corner.

A diffuser in a darker finish

Droplet’s Scent Amplifier (Image: Droplet)

Droplet’s Scent Amplifier (£80) arrives in a new Dark Mode finish, set on a walnut base. A hand-blown glass vessel atomises neat oil without heat or water, releasing scent in its purest form. The diffuser is wirelsss and rechargeable, and is also available as a set that comes with a selection of Droplet’s most popular oils.