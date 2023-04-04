Attitude is seeking a Senior Sales Executive

Attitude is seeking a media sales professional to take on a Senior Sales Executive role at the heart of the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ media brand, selling across print, digital, online, social, video and live events. How cool is that? Very cool, is the answer. In fact, we were voted the coolest place to work in gay media.*

For almost 30 years, Attitude has been (and remains) the best-selling gay magazine in the UK and Europe, and this multi-platform, legacy brand has established longstanding partnerships with the like of Virgin Atlantic, Jaguar, Unilever, Netflix, Bentley, Superdrug, Spotify, DS Automobiles, Amazon Prime Video, M&S and many more. We are happy to be judged by the company we keep.

We are based mid-way between London and Brighton (40 minutes from London Victoria by train) in a cool converted barn with a) countryside views b) air conditioning and c) a bar. Any or all maybe important to you. There is no judgement here.**

We are recruiting a full-time Senior Sales Executive to sell media space and sponsorship, and if that’s you then you’ll manage and develop a portfolio of existing clients and also be expected to drive revenues from new business, too. If it’s not you, then you won’t. Obviously. Here’s the low-down:

Job Title: Senior Sales Executive

Level: Mid-level

Salary: £30k basic + generous commission (OTE £40k+)

Experience required: Minimum of 2-3 years media sales experience in B2C or B2B

Duties and responsibilities:

· Manage a portfolio of accounts across multiple platforms

· Develop key relationships with existing and potential new clients/agencies

· Use CRM software to record client contact, sales and build a pipeline of prospects

· Attend client meetings

· Deliver sales presentations

· Hit and exceed sales targets

· Create commercial partnership pitches to win new

· Produce end-of-campaign round-up documents/presentations

· Provide weekly sales reports

Requirements:

· Business, marketing, or similar degree preferable but not essential

· Proven experience in a media sales position of at least 2-3 years

· Knowledge of CRM software and MS Office

· Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· Strong presentation skills

· Strong negotiation skills

· Knowledge of sales metrics

· Great team ethic

· Proficient in Google Analytics, various social media platforms and other publishing software

HOW TO APPLY: Please send a CV and cover letter to jobs@streampublishing.net

Deadline for applications: 5pm, Friday 21 April 2023.

*By the people working here, because they were told to. **There is always judgement here, obviously. We’re gay, it’s what we do.