Miss Toto: The US drag queen serving looks while saving sharks

Growing up in Maryland in the US, Miss Toto’s passion for marine life began early, with frequent trips to aquariums and beaches as a child kickstarting her passion for all things oceanic. “I was going through all my childhood stuff recently, and it was all books about the ocean and wildlife. And Steve Irwin was my biggest inspiration,” she explains.

In 2014, Miss Toto, then 21, moved to Miami to study a master’s in aquaculture, joining her university’s shark research programme at the same time. The following year, she became a part of the city’s drag scene. At first, this was a social outlet. Toto had no idea of the significance this decision would have in her later life and career – or that it would help make her the leader of the STEM category of this year’s Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley.

“It was my first opportunity to actually develop community and develop friends just from our queerness”

“I really just started doing drag as a way to meet other queer people. It was really easy for me to meet a whole bunch of people outside of school or athletics, which are how I made all my friends growing up. It was my first opportunity to actually develop community and develop friends just from our queerness.”

A few years later, Miss Toto abandoned her science career plans to pursue drag full time. “The most selfish reason was money,” she acknowledges plainly. Though still yearning for her hands-on marine science adventures, it was fate when the idea was formed to merge both passions through a conservation fundraising project — shark-tagging fundraising expeditions mixed with drag performances, later christened Drag ‘n Tag.

“We were like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we did a shark-tagging and drag fundraiser?’”

The concept arose during a chat with Miss Toto’s scientist friend Jake. “We were like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we did a shark-tagging and drag fundraiser?’” she recalls. Field School, a Miami organisation offering various marine courses, helped bring the unique vision to life, with Drag ‘n Tag boat trips blending educational science with glamorous drag performances while raising funds for community issues.

Miss Toto says of the annual voyages, “In the morning, we’ll go out to whatever destination that we’re going to, and it usually is me and two or three other drag performers, drag kings, drag queens, whoever I’m able to ask.” Guests include veteran marine biologists, journalists, and curious tourists, as well as drag fans looking for an intimate and unique experience with their favourite performers.

“This might be a big experience for people because they may not have ever seen a drag show before”

On the trips, Miss Toto says guests get briefed on “the gear, the science behind all the research that we’re doing, because the data collection aspect actually is being used for science”. Any captured sharks are measured and have a biopsy taken before being safely released. While awaiting catches, “we typically do our drag shows — this might be a big experience for people because they may not have ever seen a drag show before.”

Miss Toto takes part in Drag ‘n Tag off the coast of Miami, Florida (Image: Cliff Hawkins/Field School)

Proceeds from the trips benefit the Pride Lines organisation, which supports marginalised LGBTQ+ youth in Florida. This feels especially meaningful to Miss Toto given increasingly hostile state legislation targeting queer communities — and drag artists in particular. As she explains, “I think part of [Drag ‘n Tag’s popularity] is because of all of the scrutiny and pressure being put on the queer community in Florida specifically. [It] just ended up getting a lot of attention.”

“If you can see me and then find something relatable in that, hopefully that can inspire you to keep pushing in science”

As a queer person of colour in science, Miss Toto says she takes her position as a role model extra seriously. “Since I was a kid, I always wanted to be a marine scientist, but I just never saw Black people in this space. And I never saw out queer people in this space. So, I was like, ‘This is not for me.’” She adds: “But if you can see me and then find something relatable in that, hopefully that can inspire you to keep pushing in science, keep being loud and being yourself, and being expressive about who you are.”

Miss Toto hopes her being a visible Black person in science will inspire others to follow their dreams (Image: Cliff Hawkins/Field School)

When asked about memorable moments from past Drag ’n Tag expeditions, Miss Toto shares an anecdote that underlines why the event is so relevant: “This year, a Field School member said on the trip when introducing herself: ‘My name is Jess. My pronouns are she/her. I’m a raging lesbian.’ And hearing that, it’s like, ‘Yes — this is what I want to hear!’”

“My ultimate goal is to be able to do a Steve Irwin-type show”

Meanwhile, the future looks bright for Miss Toto’s drag career, with a host of upcoming tours on the calendar. However, now she is Chicago-based, she misses easy access to the ocean. “Moving from Miami really shook me up because when I was living there and doing drag, I was able to go on any shark trip I wanted. I was still able to be out there with the Field School or the shark research programme. And now that I’m here, I don’t have those same opportunities. There are no sharks in Lake Michigan!”

What future does Miss Toto imagine for herself? Beyond just drag superstardom, her ultimate dream still includes combining her two loves. “Maybe one day down the road I will fall back on my science career and my master’s, but my ultimate goal is to be able to do a Steve Irwin-type show with wildlife and sharks, but with me as a drag queen.”

For now, she’s content to ride the wave of her rising drag career while keeping one (fabulous) foot in science and helping the community, all thanks to Drag ‘n Tag.

Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley is our list of the year’s 101 most influential LGBTQ+ people.

Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley celebrates 101 LGBTQ+ trailblazers (Image: Attitude)

The 10 categories, each featuring 10 individuals, are Media & Broadcast, Film, TV, and Music supported by LA Tourism, Science, Technology, Engineering, & Mathematics (STEM), Third Sector & Community, Financial & Legal, Fashion, Art & Design, Sport, Travel, Business, and The Future supported by Clifford Chance.

The full STEM list of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley

Our 2024 Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley STEM list recipients (Image: Attitude)

