Attitude 101 2026: Here are the 10 influential figures who made our ‘Media & Broadcast’ list

This year’s rising stars of Attitude 101, empowered by Bentley are showcasing the next generation of LGBTQ+ talent making waves.

The selection spans 10 sectors: Business; Fashion, Art & Design; Financial & Legal; Film, TV, and Music; Media & Broadcast; STEM; Sport; The Future (Under 25), supported by Clifford Chance; Third Sector & Community; and Travel, supported by Booking.com.

Below are the 10 young LGBTQ+ changemakers who are already reshaping their industries, who we’ve honoured on this year’s ‘Media & Broadcast’ list.

Category leader: Toby Nowlan

From the depths of the Pacific to the BBC’s Natural History Unit, Toby Nowlan’s lens captures the world in its most raw form. A director on landmark natural-history productions, including the Attenborough-narrated Ocean, Nowlan’s work defines how we view our planet. As a prominent queer professional in wildlife filmmaking, he brings a unique perspective to conservation storytelling, proving that the search for scientific truth is enriched by diverse voices.

Mobeen Azhar

BAFTA-winning journalist Azhar doesn’t shy away from difficult stories. From investigating the frontline of the drug war to exploring the complexities of faith and sexuality, his documentaries for the BBC are prime examples of immersive reporting. As a gay man of British-Pakistani heritage, Azhar brings a nuanced, deeply human perspective to global investigative journalism. By uncovering truths that others often overlook, he ensures that marginalised voices are heard on the world’s most prestigious broadcasting platforms.

Natasha Devon MBE

Fearless and articulate, Devon is a broadcaster who refuses to play it safe. An LBC presenter and mental health activist, she has spent years campaigning for better support for young people across the UK. As a publicly bisexual woman, she brings a vital, intersectional perspective to the airwaves, tackling everything from body image to social policy. Devon remains a rare media voice who successfully blends high-level activism with mainstream broadcasting to create genuine

social change.

Stephanie Hirst

With three decades in radio, Hirst is one of the UK’s most experienced presenters. A multi-award-winning broadcaster, she currently hosts Spinnin’ the 60s on Greatest Hits Radio, performing sets entirely on original vinyl. Known for her tenure on the national Hit40UK chart and major regional breakfast shows, she has earned multiple Sony Radio Awards. Today, she combines her broadcasting career with public speaking, sharing her “Believe Achieve” philosophy to encourage resilience and professional growth.

Simon Jones

The man behind the curtain for the UK’s biggest stars, Jones is the founder of his eponymous PR powerhouse. Representing the likes of Ant & Dec, JADE and Louis Tomlinson, he is a master strategist of British pop culture. As a leading gay figure in the PR industry, he remains a pivotal force in shaping the public image of modern entertainment and advocating for talent. His expertise was notably instrumental in RAYE’s resurgence as an independent artist, which culminated in a record-breaking six BRIT Award wins in a single night.

Mark McAdam

McAdam is a trailblazing face in sports media. As a lead presenter for Sky Sports News, he frequently anchors live coverage from the front lines of the Premier League. His coming out in 2014 was a watershed moment for the industry, as he became Sky’s only publicly gay male journalist in a field where LGBTQ+ visibility remains rare. Since then, McAdam has become a leading advocate for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport, spearheading major initiatives like the English Football League’s inaugural LGBTQ+ Fans’ Forum and consistently using his platform to champion Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

Scott Mills

A titan of British broadcasting, Mills has soundtracked the lives of millions for over two decades. From his legendary Radio 1 run to his current breakfast show on BBC Radio 2, his wit and warmth have made him a national treasure. As one of the UK’s most visible gay broadcasters – and a staple of the Eurovision commentary box – Mills has used his huge platform to amplify queer voices, artists and stories. Beyond the mic, he is an outspoken advocate on LGBTQ+ issues, with his BBC documentary The World’s Worst Place to Be Gay? proving a hard-hitting watch.

Jason Okundaye

Born in London, Okundaye is a writer and cultural commentator shaping how Britain talks about race, politics and LGBTQ+ life. In 2023, he was named one of the Evening Standard’s leading emerging writers; now he is assistant opinion editor at the Guardian. His debut book, Revolutionary Acts, chronicles Black British gay history with style, authority and heart, and won the Somerset Maugham Award. It is a work that positions Okundaye as one of the most vital and intellectually rigorous voices of his entire generation in British media.

Hannah Sarney

At the Financial Times, Sarney is shaping the future of how the world consumes news. As editorial product director and executive editor, she leads the charge in digital innovation, ensuring that one of the world’s oldest papers stays ahead of the curve. She created the FT’s Next Generation Board, developing the model that pairs emerging leaders with senior decision-makers to inject fresh thinking into complex organisational challenges. A visible lesbian leader in the high-pressure world of financial journalism, Sarney’s influence is felt in every pixel of the FT’s global output, driving a smarter, more inclusive and tech-driven editorial strategy.

Aidy Smith

Smith is a trailblazer in every sense. As the only active TV presenter in the UK with Tourette Syndrome, he is a fierce advocate for neurodiversity. Whether he’s hosting The Three Drinkers on Prime Video or presenting on Virgin Radio PRIDE, Smith uses his queer identity and his platform to challenge stereotypes. He is a vital voice for intersectionality, proving that disability and identity are not obstacles, but powerful forces for positive change. In 2024, he was named a global brand ambassador for the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, further cementing his role as a leading figure in making travel and media spaces accessible for all.

The full Attitude 101 list appears in issue 369 of Attitude magazine, available to buy now in print, on the Attitude app, or through Apple News+.