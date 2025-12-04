Arosa Gay Ski Week 2026: the Swiss winter party you don’t want to miss

We all know that January can be a dull month, but Arosa is serving up the perfect antidote to winter blues with the 21st edition of Arosa Gay Ski Week.

Running from 17 to 24 January 2026, this event has built a reputation as perhaps the best gay winter break in Europe. For seven days, the Swiss village of Arosa becomes a dedicated queer space, with over 900 travellers from around the world flying in to ski, socialise and relax in spectacular surroundings.

Arosa sits at 1,800 metres in the Schanfigg Valley, surrounded by frozen lakes and snow-covered peaks that tick every box for a Swiss holiday. The scenery delivers the postcard moments, but the atmosphere is what keeps people returning. You might arrive alone, yet the mood is so open and welcoming that most guests leave with a new circle of friends. Local hotels and restaurants embrace the entire event, making the resort feel like home for a week.

The Arosa resort (Image: Provided)

Skiing – and more – for every level

Arosa connects with Lenzerheide to create a skiing area offering 225 kilometres of pistes. Confident skiers and snowboarders can dive straight into long red and black runs, joining LGBTQ-led guided groups that explore new terrain each day. For beginners and newcomers, the ski school provides patient, step-by-step instruction – ideal whether you’re refining old skills or clipping into skis for the very first time.

(Image: Aaron Cobbett)

That said, plenty of people visit without any intention of skiing. Arosa has ice skating, tobogganing, winter walks and spa afternoons, while the sunny terraces make long lunches the ideal option for those who just want to relax and enjoy the social side of the week.

Arosa Gay Ski Week 2026 program

If you’re more Après than ski, evenings at Arosa Gay Sky week are always rocking, with cabaret shows, themed parties and DJ sets filling the schedule. Two events always draw big crowds: the Arosa Drag Race delivers pure camp fun, while the Splash Pool Party remains a steamy favourite. For something calmer, there’s a classical concert in the village church and a traditional fondue dinner in a mountain hut, followed by a moonlit sledge ride back down. We’ve listed the full lineup below.

Arosa Drag Race (Image: Aaron Cobbett)

Saturday 17 January – Welcome Cocktail: cosy meet-and-greet apéro at Kursaal with queens, open bar drinks and snacks to start the week together.

Saturday 17 January – Break the Ice: opening party at Kursaal with drag stars, dancers, cabaret and house beats to reunite old friends and meet new ones.

Sunday 18 January – Disco Avalanche: Studio 54-inspired night at Wandelbar with 70s disco, funk and a dress code channelling glamorous New York.

Monday 19 January – Holigay on Ice: evening skating at the Arosa ice rink with an ice bar, mulled wine and a sparkling dress code.

Monday 19 January – Classical Concert: winter concert in the village church with Maayan Licht, Joel von Lerber and Michel Dalberto on voice, harp and piano.

Monday 19 & Wednesday 21 January – Queer Peaks: late-night bar rendezvous hosted by international queens and DJs, ideal for a chat, a flirt or a cuddle…

Splash Pool Party (Image: Aaron Cobbett)

Tuesday 20 January – Pool Party: late-night ES Collection pool takeover at the Faern Hotel Altein with adventure pools, inflatables, a Key West aqua bar and tight swimwear.

Tuesday 20 January – Siren Cabaret: after-splash queer cabaret at the Faern Hotel Altein with siren showgirls, cocktails and house grooves to keep the night moving.

Wednesday 21 January – Schlager Fest: mountain hut night at Alpenblick with DJ Sunshine, the NoName Divas and Mark Ed leading a singalong of schlager hits.

Thursday 22 January – Heidi & Peter: kink party at Wandelbar with Bavarian, leather and fetish looks, queer house, progressive sounds and ADDICTED boys hosting.

Friday 23 January – Arosa Drag Race: daytime Alpine glam competition at Carmennahütte where costumed queens, kings and teams race for cruises, hotel stays and more.

Disco Avalanche (Image: Aaron Cobbett)

Friday 23 January – White SnowBall: SWISS-presented closing party at Backstage with Snow Divas, dancers, house and circuit DJs and an all-white dress code.

Check out the full Arosa Gay Ski Week 2026 program here.

How to get to Arosa

Reaching Arosa is simple. Fly into Zurich and take the train, which winds through scenic mountains before dropping you right in the centre of the village. There’s no need for a car or transfer bus.

Secure your place

Organised by a non-profit association, this week has grown from a small gathering into a major annual highlight for LGBTQ travellers. If you need a reason to look forward to January, this is it…

Packages, lift passes and booking details are available now at the Arosa Gay Ski Week website.