‘Harmonious hedonism’: 12 pics of the return of queer clubbing extravaganza False Idols
Bimini, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Princess Superstar and Self Esteem were among the stars in attendance at last Saturday's bash in London
Last Saturday (13 April 2024) saw the return of queer clubbing extravaganza False Idols at DRUMSHEDS in London.
Masterminded by the teams behind Broadwick Live (Printworks, Drumsheds, Field Day) Little Gay Brother, Body Movements and Percolate, False Idols was previously nominated for Radio 1 Dance ‘Best UK Clubbing Event’ Award.
Performers at the day included ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, ‘It Feels So Good’ singer Sonique, Drag Race UK’s Bimini, and rising star Horsegiirl.
Other famous names in attendance included Self Esteem and Tom Rasmussen.
The False Idols team have described the event as a “party brand that invites all those who revel in good music and a dancefloor to come together and let loose – for a day filled with banging tunes and three different worlds in one place,” and “a new wave of harmonious hedonism for the queer community and all.”
To mark the occasion, the False Idols team have shared the following pictures from the night with Attitude.