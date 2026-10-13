Attitude Foundation to host XTRA GAY charity ride at SoulCycle, Soho 

The Attitude Foundation is taking over SoulCycle Soho for an XTRA GAY charity ride, bringing together LGBTQ+ people, allies, queer anthems and a healthy dose of collective sweat, all in support of LGBTQ+ causes.

Hosted in the heart of Soho, the fundraiser will raise money for the Attitude Foundation, helping back the incredible individuals, organisations and charities working tirelessly to make life fairer, safer and more joyful for LGBTQ+ people.

Ready to ride? Book your Studio Bike (or Virtual Bike) here.

Join us in a basement in Soho… Lights down. Music up. Hearts pumping. Souls soaring

Surrounded by every kind of human, riders can expect to get hot, high, sweaty and maybe even a little sticky. And yes, we’re still talking about SoulCycle.

For anyone yet to experience it, SoulCycle is a high-intensity indoor cycling workout designed to strengthen mind, body and soul. Instructors guide riders through climbs, sprints, choreography, weights and the brand’s iconic soulful moment, creating an experience that’s equal parts workout, therapy session and dancefloor.

The euphoria of a SoulCycle class is unreal. The beat, the collective sweat, the moments of introspection and the feeling that, for 45 minutes, absolutely nothing else matters.

Oh, and did we mention it does wonders for the glutes?

The partnership feels particularly fitting given SoulCycle Soho’s long-standing connection with London’s LGBTQ+ community. As the brand’s manifesto puts it: “Whoever you are, however you feel, wherever you come from, whatever you look like, you belong here.”

Located at 3-4 Great Marlborough Street, the studio is also home to the hugely popular BIG GAY SATURDAY, a weekly queer celebration on a bike led by SoulCycle instructor MJ.

This Ride is XTRA GAY

For one night only, that big gay energy gets dialled up another notch. MJ is teaming up with the Attitude Foundation for a charity ride packed with community spirit, big tunes and a shared commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ causes.

The event marks the first fundraiser led by the Attitude Foundation’s new CEO, Oliver Pike, who is excited to combine his love of fitness with the charity’s mission to shamelessly raise funds and pay them forward. The ride is part of the Foundation’s mission to find bold, community-powered ways to raise money for LGBTQ+ causes while bringing people together along the way.

Maximum Queerness

Leading the charge will be SoulCycle instructor MJ, who has been given one simple brief: Make it xtra gay.

SoulCycle instructor and Attitude Angel MJ at the Attitude Awards (Image: Oliver Pike)

Attitude readers may also recognise MJ as one of this year’s Attitude Angels, helping raise more than £21,000 for LGBTQ+ causes at the Attitude Awards.

He said, “My favourite thing about SoulCycle is that it invites everyone to show up exactly as they are – their true, authentic selves. I work hard to create a space where everyone feels comfortable, welcome, strong and empowered, while celebrating LGBTQIA+ artists and queer culture through the music I play. So this ride is going to be gay AF! I’m so excited to welcome new faces to SoulCycle, bring people together and raise lots of money for an amazing charity.”

As for the playlist? Think Kylie, Madonna, Troye Sivan, MUNA and plenty more queer icons.

Booking

Studio bikes start with a minimum donation of £20, with proceeds helping support the Attitude Foundation’s work backing LGBTQ+ causes. For those unable to make it in person, Virtual Bikes are also available, allowing supporters to take part from anywhere while receiving MJ’s XTRA GAY playlist.

Book now: events.humanitix.com/attitude-foundation-and-soulcycle

And there’s more…

Because getting hot and sweaty for a good cause apparently wasn’t enough, everyone who grabs a studio bike will automatically be entered into a rather fabulous prize draw.

Prizes currently include:

Two tickets to The Hunger Games: On Stage, SoulCycle credits, a Sony wireless speaker, and more prizes to be announced.

No extra ticket required. Just grab a bike and you’re in the raffle

Everyone attending in person will also leave with some XTRA GAY goodies because nobody should leave a basement in Soho sweaty and empty-handed.

And seeing as everyone’s already in Soho… Have we all earned some afters?

Consider it part of the cool-down.

Up for grabs: Sony ULT Field 3 wireless speaker

Sony ULT FIELD 3 (Image: Sony)

Kindly donated by our friends at Sony. Take your soundtrack anywhere with the Sony ULT FIELD 3. Delivering impressive bass from a compact, portable design, it’s ideal for workouts, weekends away and everything in between.

Worth £119, this wireless speaker is one of the fantastic prizes up for grabs in the SoulCycle fundraiser raffle. Simply book a bike and you’ll be automatically entered into the draw.

Why SoulCycle?

SoulCycle class (Image: Zoë Birkbeck Photography)

SoulCycle is much more than a spin class.

Its signature 45-minute rides combine high-intensity cardio, choreography, weights and moments of reflection to create a workout designed to strengthen mind, body and soul.

The Soho studio has become a hub for London’s LGBTQ+ community, hosting the hugely popular BIG GAY SATURDAY ride every weekend.

New to SoulCycle? A first ride costs just £15, while riders with fewer than five rides can access two weeks of unlimited riding for £89.

Location: 3-4 Great Marlborough Street, Soho

Website: soul-cycle.com