Young Thug says he doesn’t trust men who come out as gay after straight-acting: ‘You broke a man code’

Young Thug has said he doesn’t trust men who come out as gay after straight-acting during a podcast appearance this weekend (7 September).

Speaking on Perspective s with Bank, the rapper said he’s wary towards male members of the LGBTQ+ community who aren’t outwardly effeminate and simply exist without disclosing their sexuality to him.

He even compared coming out later in a friendship to informing the police – “rat[ting]” – about someone.

“You broke a man code” – Young Thug on feeling uncomfortable around straight-acting gay men

Speaking to host Big Bank, he explained: “Once you rat or once you turn gay. And I don’t got nothing against gay people, I got gay people that work for me. But when I look at you in a certain way. If I meet you and you’re gay then it’s like okay. If I meet you and you are portraying that you’re a man and you’re not gay… I can’t look at you the same.”

He made a point of emphasising that he is not homophobic and supports his gay employees: “I ain’t mad at you for being gay so what… I don’t want the LGTB, I don’t even want that community to even think that I’m against them.”

Thug said he is fine if someone identifies as gay from the start, but if he sees someone as a “man” (doing things like pursuing women together) and later learns they are gay, he no longer feels comfortable with them.

“I don’t look at you the same” – Thug says, after claiming he is not homophobic

“You broke a man code, I don’t look at you the same,” he said.

The comments come nearly a year after the ‘Go Crazy’ rapper walked out of court for the final time in the YSL RICO trial. Allegations of snitching, jail call leaks and other controversies have kept Thug at the centre.

After the podcast episode was posted, the rapper took to X to react to the release of his Big Bank interview. He wrote: “Chapter ended [red heart emoji]. To everyone involved in this situation I’m sorry this is happening and I hope u guys can forgive me, I’m moving forward with my life – thank you God.”

In 2018, Young Thug won a Grammy Award for Song of the Year for his contributions to Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America’, marking seven years as of yesterday (7 September).