Young Royals season 3 review: ‘The ground has been laid for a dramatic finale’

Often likened to Netflix’s other LGBTQ YA series, Heartstopper, Young Royals definitely feels like the more realistic of the two. The teens here feel more like actual teens you can relate to. Part of Heartstopper‘s appeal is its rose-tinted idea of the world but at times it can feel out of touch, certainly with older viewers.

Young Royals‘ third season could be the most emotionally charged and dramatic yet. There’s certainly a lot going on with big topics including the role of a monarchy in modern society being debated. Plot-wise it moves swiftly on from the end of season two. Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) must deal with the fallout of his speech which has repercussions for just about everyone involved.

At the same time, Wilhelm and Simon (Omar Rudberg) continue to deal with the fallout of the leaked video from season one, as well as their now-public relationship. While we get moments of joy and fun between the two leads, there’s still drama or tension. Homophobia is rife as Simon contends with online abuse as journalists snoop for a scoop on the young couple. Wilhelm is encouraged by Simon to use his platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ issues as Wilhelm struggles with whether being a royal is something he wants at all. It’s also made clear by the end of the season’s fifth episode that the differences between Wilhelm and Simon, who comes from a more working-class background, could ultimately get in the way of their relationship.

Edvin Ryding and Onar Rudberg in Young Royals (Image: Netflix)

Both Rudberg and Ryding give nuanced and moving performances as two teens in love yet constantly being pulled apart. The chemistry is apparent every time they share the screen and is charming to watch. Ryding continues to make relatable a character that could easily feel so hard to identify with. He handles his character’s dilemmas masterfully.

Edvin Ryding as Prince Wilhelm in Young Royals (Image: Netflix)

Malte Gardinger returns as August who continues to be a nuisance for Wilhelm. Meanwhile he also battles with his inner feelings for others, namely Sara (Frida Argento). Gardinger gives a touching portrayal of a teen constrained by the toxic culture around him, at home and school, but who longs to be better and for something else, an option presented to him in the form of Sara. Argento spends most of the season away from everyone else and it’s hard to look away as she debates what to do next.

With the fifth episode ending on something of a cliffhanger, the ground has been laid for a dramatic finale.

Young Royals is streaming now. The final episode will be available on Netflix from 18 March.