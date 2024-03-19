Wreck’s Peter Claffey says series two is ‘next level’

Wreck star Peter Claffey has discussed coming back for the slasher-horror’s second series telling Attitude it’s “next level.”

The actor, who plays the lovable Cormac, will return for the show’s sophomore series as well as Oscar Kennedy, Thaddea Graham, Miya Ocego, and more. In the first series, we saw Cormac confined mostly to a cabin on the cruise liner The Sacramentum as Kennedy’s Jamie took his identity while searching for answers about his long-lost sister. Cormac was also desperate to reunite with his ex, Rosie (Ocego) who was the ship’s Cher tribute.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude during a 2023 set visit the actor discussed turning up the action and horror in series two, working with Ocego, and the future of the series.

Where do we find Cormac in series two?

Back at home in Ireland with Rosie because he’s tried to get away from Velorum as much as he can. He’s on his farm enjoying himself. But he finds himself thrust back into action fairly soon. Cormac has a hell of a lot more to do, he’s not stuck in a room for three episodes. He has to take on the protective role, especially around the second half of the series. I got to do a lot of cool stunts, so I’m really looking forward to seeing all that.

What was it like getting to work with Miya again?

She’s amazing. I’m proud to call her a really good friend now. For a lot of our cast, Wreck series one was our first big decent job. Watching Miya [then] being quite new to it and still smashing it, some of the scenes that we’ve had together and some of the stuff that I’ve seen her do this year, it’s just so amazing to watch how much of a brilliant actress she’s become.

Do we see more comedy like in series one?

The series is a completely different show this time around. It’s going to be a lot more brutal. It still has that funny aspect to it. But it’s going to be harder to watch, in a good sense. When shit hits the fan early on it’s going to be fairly helter skelter for all the characters.

Definitely. There was a point in the last couple of weeks where we did probably the biggest stunt that Wreck has done yet. Hopefully that all comes together in the edit because shooting it was amazing. As a supporting actor, there’s a lot of times where we’re observing conversations. To get to go into doing crazy stunts and fight scenes and things like that it’s a breath of fresh air.

Going back and watching series one I picked up more of the messaging about class and privilege as well as sexuality. How did you find incorporating that stuff into the show?

One thing that Ryan was really big on was that you have so many different genders and sexualities present in this world of Wreck. But it’s not about any of that. It’s about the story. It’s about the characters and stuff like that. It was great to do that. I was always attracted to the story. And having all those things, it’s a plus.

Ryan’s talked about having big plans for the series. Has he shared details as to where he wants to go next?

Not really. I think at the end of series two people will want to know what happens. But I have zero idea of what is going to happen or anything like that. As someone who works on the show, but also as a fan of the show, I want to see what happens.

What do you make of the response Wreck has got so far?

It was overwhelmingly positive. I remember being quite nervous about how it was going to come out and seeing episode one and being like ‘Wow!’ I’m really proud of this. It’s tough too because there’s so much on TV now, especially with streaming services. So, to have positive affirmations is always great. If people enjoyed series one, series two is going to be twice the show. This is next level.

All episodes of the second series of Wreck will launch on the BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 26 March at 6am ahead of the launch on BBC Three at 10pm.