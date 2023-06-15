Netflix release official trailer for ‘WHAM!’ doc and promise ‘never-seen-before’ footage of duo

Netflix has released the official trailer for upcoming documentary WHAM!

It will will focus on the huge success of the British double-act, which featured Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael.

The pair met when they were just 11 and 12, but their childhood friendship later saw them soar to superstar success.

Now, fans of the pop icons will get more access than ever before inside their incredible journey.

WHAM! has released its full-length trailer today, before the documentary comes to UK Cinemas on 27 June and on Netflix from 5 July.

The synopsis reads: “In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers – George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as WHAM! set out to conquer the world.

“By June of 1986 they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that.”

It goes onto detail how, for the very first time, their story of chart domination will be told “in their own words”.

The synopsis continues: “Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first western pop act to play in China.

“It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomised not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them.

The film promises “unprecedented access” to George and Andrew’s personal archive. Viewers will be given insight into never-seen-before footage and unheard interviews.

“WHAM! charts their incredible journey from school friends to superstars,” the teaser concludes.

It’s directed by Chris Smith (100 Foot Wave, Branson, Fyre), and produced b John Battsek (The Deepest Breath).

Fans will get 92 minutes packed full of WHAM! based antics. We cannot wait for this one.