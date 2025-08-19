UNCUT: 12 untouched images celebrating the power and glory of queer bodies

UNCUT is a portrait series by award-winning photographer Chris Jepson, capturing queer joy in its rawest form. Shot in the barber’s chair, each image strips back polish and pretence to show people exactly as they are.



“The concept for the project came from conversations with trans masc friends who said the barbershop was a daunting place for them and that they weren’t really sure how to navigate the space,” Jepson tells Attitude.



“Barbershops have long been places of transformation – places where identities are shaped, confidence is built and stories are shared – but they haven’t always been welcoming for everyone. UNCUT reclaims that space for queer bodies, queer styles and queer joy.”

Alan Bonner (he/him) – singer, musician and writer

(Image: © Chris Jepson)

“The shoot was fun. I’d worked with Chris before but we had a giggle and he put me at ease. I was hesitant about going nude to start with, but then I began to see it as an act of joy and self acceptance, about being unapologetically visible, imperfections and all, which is what the project is all about. I definitely walked out feeling more confident than when I went in.“

Andrew Flewitt (he/him) – creative, podcaster and author

(Image: © Chris Jepson)

“Reclaiming the barbershop chair is something I never thought I needed to do, but it’s something that when I think back on was very intimidating for me growing up as a teenager. Bringing my whole self to the chair at this time, my look, my nails, my queerness unfiltered, feels very very empowering. I also love that I’m bringing my art, and the stories from the queer community within my book as part of the shoot… finding our community and our people is more important than ever.”

Beck (they/them) – engagement and development worker at The Clare Project

(Image: © Chris Jepson)

“I got this suit when I was asked to be a ‘groomsman’ at my mates wedding. I love it and it makes me feel so free and powerful. It has an intentionally gender neutral cut, with oversized lapels and deeeeep pockets. It is the first piece of clothing I owned that makes me feel so gender fluid and completes my queer joy.”

Paul (he/him) – charity executive director

“This outfit does so much for me. It makes me feel empowered, in control, super sexy and reminds me that identity, for me at least, is complex, multi-layered and can appear strong and solid whilst being fragile at the same time. I love the contradictions.”

Miss Disney (she/her) – performer and queer travel curator

(Image: © Chris Jepson)

“As a plus size nudist and an SA survivor, choosing to be naked is not just an act of liberation – it’s a reclamation. For so long, my body was something others tried to define for me, whether through abuse, judgment or shame. But nudity, for me, is not about being seen through someone else’s lens – it’s about seeing myself clearly, fully, and without apology. It’s a way to reclaim agency over a body that has survived, endured, and still chooses joy.”

Ebony Rose Dark (they/them) – cabaret and performance artist

(Image: © Chris Jepson)

“For this Barbershop Chair Photoshoot, I’m giving you V.I.P LGBTQ+ representation as I’m fully aware of the ongoing need to create awareness of Visually Impaired LGBTQ+ people in the community. One also hopes that it encourages more V.I. LGBTQ+ people to attend more LGBTQ+ Events and Venues and to be seen. I chose the look because I wanted to wear colours that contrasted against the dark leather chair, and as a visually impaired person myself, clear, bold contrast is very important to me.”

Sai (he/him) – video game streamer and artistic swimmer

(Image: © Chris Jepson)

“I hadn’t worked with Chris before, but I knew of his fantastic work. That immediately put me at ease, and with clear directions, Chris made me feel like a supermodel! This image captures my two favourite hobbies: artistic swimming and video game streaming. Both have their own version of creativity and community, and both are industries where being openly queer still faces discrimination. This is me.”

Dave Pop! (he/him) – artist

(Image: © Chris Jepson)

“Whenever I am in town or on a bus, I look around and notice that almost everyone else is wearing black or grey, maybe dark blue. That’s why I wear yellow, to inject some colour into the world, and it’s my favourite colour of course. I almost always have positive reactions from people, and the few that don’t like it, I just think how sad that just someone wearing bright colourful clothes can upset them so much!”

Finn (he/him) – health promotion specialist

(Image: © Chris Jepson)

“When I go to see the barber it’s usually an exercise in small talk survival. Get just enough done to avoid being rude. Fielding the inevitable questions about my job and football. Unable to hear clearly, as the buzzer runs around my head. It’s a happy day when the barber lets me sit in silence. I love being at sea. The escape, the sounds, the nature. The sound of the boat creaking, the waves lapping against the hull, the halyards clinking. And then the calm quiet of engines off and the boat being powered by sail alone. Even when it’s rough and the wind is howling, there is a quiet in the white noise.”

Paul Diello (he/him) – singer, songwriter and performer

“As a young queer boy, growing up was often a lonely and confusing place. I struggled with my gender identity, never quite fitting the roles expected of me. It was my female friends who saved me – who offered me a space where I didn’t have to explain myself, where I was simply accepted. They made me feel like one of them, without hesitation or judgment.

“When I met Embob in my early teens, we fell in love. At first we thought it was romantic love, but what we found was something even deeper: a friendship built on unconditional love, trust, and a shared understanding of what it means to feel different. This photo is a nod to the iconic 90s image of KD Lang and Cindy Crawford, but it’s also a portrait of home – of finding safety in each other. In Embob’s hands, I am seen, cared for, and free to be exactly who I am.”

Rachel (she/her) – queer, neurodivergent creative

(Image: © Chris Jepson)

“I found this copper silk Max Mara dress in my local charity shop. I stood in the shop stroking the material, hoping it would fit me. It’s so soft with a slight roughness and has a gorgeous sheen. I love the way the bias cut falls and the way the long, backless dress looks next to my square jawline, short hair and shaved undercut, and arm tattoos. I can imagine I’m some kind of eccentric star woven together from masc and fem elements.”

Ren Cavan (they/them) – executive creative director and founder of Bold Strokes

(Image: © Chris Jepson)

“My identity journey has been about finding and reclaiming my own space, as much as it’s been figuring out what I feel like a rockstar in. I grew up pouring over music mags like Kerrang! and as an adult, actually started writing for them. I found myself in the joy of drumming and biker culture, so the styling for the shoot felt like a no brainer. We said: Let’s bring the metal out.”

Chris Jepson’s Proud Studios is running a crowdfunder to support UNCUT, raising money for studio time, participant expenses and an exhibition planned for LGBTQ+ History Month 2026. See the UNCUT crowdfunding page for more info.