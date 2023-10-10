Troye Sivan nearly came out to Ian McKellen

Troye Sivan has shared more about his coming out experience, and apparently it very nearly included Sir Ian McKellen.

The ‘Rush’ singer came out as gay via a YouTube video in 2013 after coming out to his family in 2010.

However, that order of things could have been quite different as Troye revealed in a recent interview with GQ Germany.

Recounting working with the esteemed British actor in 2010 on Waiting for Godot, Troye said, “I hadn’t come out to my parents at the time, but then I thought about telling Ian McKellen. Somehow I had the feeling he noticed.”

He added: “I wanted to talk to someone about it so badly and he was so kind.”

Funnily enough, Troye and The Lord of the Rings actor both covered issue 296 of Attitude.

In the same interview with GQ Germany, Troye also reflected on fame and being a young LGBTQ icon, something he didn’t seem entirely comfortable with.

“There’s only one reason I’m a little opposed to it, and that’s the privilege it reflects. I never had to worry. I never had to worry about being killed because I was gay.

“My family supported me completely from the start, my circle of friends, my record label. I can rely on a foundation that makes me fearless.”

Troye is gearing up for the release of his upcoming album, Something to Give Each Other.

So far he has released two singles – ‘Rush’ and ‘Got Me Started’ – and has recently been teasing another track, ‘One of Your Girls’.

@troyesivan Album is out in 6 days ❤️ this is my favourite song ♬ original sound – Troye Sivan

Something to Give Each Other is available to stream and download from 13 October 2023.