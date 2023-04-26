Troye Sivan issues hopeful message to LGBTQ youth: ‘The world is a big place’

Troye Sivan has used his experience while giving a message of hope to today’s queer youth.

The ‘Bloom’ singer, soon to be seen in HBO’s The Idol, was speaking against the backdrop of increased anti-LGBTQ sentiment.

Hundreds of anti-LGBTQ bills are currently making their way through state legislatures in the United States. Meanwhile, the UK government is blocking legislation that would make life easier for trans people.

It also continues to drag its feet over a ban on ‘conversion therapy’.

In an interview with Elle, Sivan, 27, sought to offer LGBTQ youth some hope in a dark time. He recalled watching a video of Lady Gaga speaking at a Pride event when he was younger.

“I didn’t know any queer people in real life, and just seeing that crowd I was like: ‘Okay, so it is out there somewhere, I just have to go find it.’

“And I think that that’s what representation really does. It shows you that your immediate circumstances are not going to be your circumstances forever, that there are people out there who are going to love you and support you, and places where you can feel safe.”

The Idol star also said with better representation “it’s a lot less suffocating than it used to be.” Sivan also said better representation shows people “that the world is a big place.”

“Those people who are trying to send us backwards? They’re not everyone,” Sivan added.

The ‘Seventeen’ singer also dropped hinted at upcoming music. His last album, Bloom, debuted in 2018.

Sivan teased the album, inspired by post-lockdown life in Australia, is the thing he’s most proud of in his career.

He went further to say: “I think what I feel comfortable saying is that it’s full of hope, which I didn’t know it was going to be when I first started making it.”