Drag Race UK’s Danny Beard, Dan Harry, and more join trans benefit concert

The trans activist, Jaxon Feeley, has arranged a one-off benefit concert to raise money for a non-profit providing healthcare support to the trans community.

Live Your Truth: The Concert will take place on Wednesday 13 December at the LGBTQ nightclub Heaven. It will feature a further dazzling array of musical and comedy acts. Joining Feeley will be Drag Race UK star, Danny Beard, I Kissed A Boy‘s Dan Harry, as well as many, many more.

The event, organised by Feeley and Martin Clowes, will raise money for The Transgender Clinic, which provides gender-affirming healthcare to members of the trans community. In many cases, those getting support can’t afford it elsewhere.

Of the concert, Feeley has said: “By bringing together some of the biggest names in entertainment, we hope to unite a community, provide hope and strength, and provide a space to feel accepted, loved, and safe whilst enjoying a fabulous Christmas party.”

Jaxon Feeley has organised the Live Your Truth benefit to raise money for the trans charity The Transgender Clinic (Image: Provided)

Feeley was also behind a peaceful protest at Downing Street on 11 October in response to anti-trans comments from the Prime Minister. Speaking at the Conservative Party Conference in Liverpool Rishi Sunak said: people “can’t be any sex they want to be.” He also spouted: “A man, is a man, and a woman, is a woman, that is just common sense.”

Feeley has also said that the hope is the Live Your Truth concert will address the issue that is being crucified by the political agenda and challenge the absurdity of the current climate and treatment of transgender individuals.

The Live Your Truth: The Concert will take place at Heaven on Wednesday 13 December from 6pm. Entry cost £20. Tickets are available here.