TINA – The Tina Turner Musical: An electrifying celebration of an icon

From the cotton fields of Nutbush, Tennessee, to the glittering stages of global stardom, Tina Turner‘s journey is one of triumph, resilience, and unparalleled musical genius. Now, celebrating six years in the West End and over 2,000 record-breaking performances at the Aldwych Theatre, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical continues to captivate audiences, bringing the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s extraordinary life story to the stage in spectacular fashion.

A musical powerhouse

TINA isn’t a jukebox musical—it’s a pulsating, emotionally-charged experience that will leave you breathless. Featuring Turner’s beloved hits backed by a live band, the show takes you on a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of her remarkable career.

From the moment the first chords of ‘Nutbush City Limits’ fill the theatre, you’ll be transported into Tina’s world. The energy is infectious, the performances are stellar, and the story—penned by Olivier Award-winning playwright Katori Hall—is nothing short of inspirational.

New cast, same iconic energy

The show’s enduring success over the past six years proves its ability to continually reinvent itself while staying true to Turner’s unconquerable spirit. This season, audiences are in for a treat with Karis Anderson and Zoe Birkett sharing the titular role. Both performers bring their unique flair to the part, channelling Turner’s raw power and vulnerability with equal finesse.

Karis Anderson, known for her turn in the 2000s girl group Stooshe, brings a fresh energy to the role of Tina. Her background in pop music and her dynamic stage presence make her a natural fit for portraying the younger, rising star version of Turner.

Zoe Birkett, who first rose to fame on Pop Idol, embodies the seasoned superstar who conquered the world. With years of West End experience under her belt, including roles in Thriller Live and The Bodyguard, Birkett brings depth and maturity to her portrayal of the older Tina.

More than just the music

While the show is packed with crowd-pleasing numbers like ‘Proud Mary’, ‘Private Dancer’, and ‘Simply the Best’, it’s the quieter moments that often pack the biggest emotional punch. Indeed, TINA doesn’t shy away from the darker chapters of Turner’s life, including her tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner and her struggles in the music industry.

These moments of adversity serve to highlight Turner’s incredible resilience and determination. By the time ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ rolls around, you’ll be on your feet, cheering for a woman who didn’t just survive—she thrived.

Tina’s legacy honoured

What sets TINA apart and contributes to its six-year success in the West End is its authenticity. Directed by the acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd, the production benefitted from input from Tina Turner herself, ensuring that every detail rings true. From the costumes to the choreography, the show is a loving tribute to a woman who redefined what it meant to be a rock star.

As Turner herself once said, “I’ve never thought of myself as a female singer. I thought of myself as a performer, as a singer, as someone that moves, as part of rock ‘n’ roll.” This message is woven into every fibre of the production, creating a show that transcends gender, race, and age to speak to the dreamer in all of us.

Don’t miss this musical phenomenon

Whether you’re a die-hard Tina fan or new to her music, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical offers something for everyone. It’s more than just a night at the theatre—it’s a celebration of resilience, empowerment, and the enduring power of rock ‘n’ roll.

So put on your dancing shoes and get ready for a night you’ll never forget. TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is playing now at the Aldwych Theatre, continuing its incredible six-year run as one of the West End’s most electrifying shows.

